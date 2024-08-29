Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Victor Osimhen race, Jadon Sancho wants Stamford Bridge move, and more - August 29, 2024

Chelsea travel to Stade de Geneve on Thursday, August 29, to face Servette in the UEFA Conference League playoffs second-leg. The Blues have a 2-0 advantage in the tie and arrive at the game following a 6-2 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the London giants are in the driving seat in the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho is ready to move to Stamford Bridge this week.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from August 29, 2024.

Chelsea leading Victor Osimhen race

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are the favorites to sign Victor Osimhen this year, according to Caught Offside. However, the report adds that there's still work to be done before the deal can materialise.

The Blues have been hot on Osimhen's heels all summer as they look at add a proven No. 9 to their starting XI. Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli last December, but is now ready for his next adventure.

The 25-year-old also has admirers in the Middle East, with Al Ahli trying to convince him to join after agreeing terms with the Italian club. However, it is increasingly clear that Osimhen would prefer to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The London giants still have to reach an agreement with Napoli and are proposing a loan deal with a £75m obligation to buy. Chelsea are also willing to sign the Nigerian permanently this year, but for a lower fee.

Osimhen wants a significant pay package to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and that has been a deal-breaker so far. While the Blues are unlikely to match his demands, they are still willing to make him the best paid player at the club.

The 25-year-old wants to emulate legendary striker Didier Drogba at Stamford Bridge and the London giants have already acquired the services of former player John Obi Mikel to help in negotiations.

Jadon Sancho wants Stamford Bridge move

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho would prefer to join Chelsea over a move to the Serie A, according to The Guardian. The English forward is no longer part of Erik ten Hag's plans and Manchester United are willing to let him go this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that Juventus want him as a replacement for Federico Chiesa, who has joined Liverpool this summer. The Serie A giants have apparently agreed a loan deal with the Red Devils for Sancho.

Interestingly, the Blues have entered the race in recent times and have apparently turned the 24-year-old's head. The London giants are plotting a swap deal involving Sancho and Raheem Sterling.

While there hasn't been much progress regarding the 29-year-old's move to Old Trafford, Chelsea remain in the race for his countryman. Sancho is under contract with Manchester United until 2026, and the club could prefer sending him out on loan to Turin instead of strengthening a rival.

Newcastle United not in talks for Axel Disasi, says Fabrizio Romano

Axel Disasi

Newcastle United are not working on a deal for Axel Disasi, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French defender joined Chelsea from Monaco last summer but is already in talks to leave.

Blues have strengthened their back-line this summer by roping in Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent. Recent reports have suggested that the Magpies have identified Disasi as a Plan B if a move for Marc Guehi doesn't materialise.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims.

“Another Chelsea story that has been doing the rounds is with Axel Disasi’s future possibly being in doubt and with Newcastle one of the names linked,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, I have no concrete updates so far, it looks like a quiet situation at the moment. Let’s see what happens between Newcastle and Marc Guehi but for Disasi I don’t have anything fresh yet.”

Disasi is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029.

