Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have Moises Caicedo advantage; Newcastle United interested in Romelu Lukaku, and more - December 25, 2022

Chelsea will next face Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (December 27) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's wards are eighth in the league after 14 games.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones reckons Chelsea have a major advantage in the race to sign Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are interested in Romelu Lukaku.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 25, 2022.

Chelsea have Moises Caicedo advantage, says Fabrizio Romano

Moises Caicedo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Chelsea have an advantage in the race to sign Moises Caicedo due to the presence of Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo played under the English manager at the Amex before Potter joined the Blues this September. The London giants remain eager to sign the 21-year-old, who has been identified as the long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that a move is unlikely in January.

“I don’t think Brighton will sell him in January, but whenever the time comes, I expect Chelsea to be in the best position to sign him because of the relationship with Graham Potter," said Romano.

Caicedo has appeared 16 times across competitions for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, scoring once.

Newcastle United interested in Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku (left) is wanted at St James' Park.

Newcastle United are interested in bringing Romelu Lukaku to St. James' Park, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle.

The Belgian striker has been on a downward slide since returning Chelsea in 2021. The 29-year-old failed to live up to expectations and was sent back on loan to Inter Milan this summer.

However, his second coming with the Nerazzurri has hardly gone according to plans. Lukaku also had a disastrous time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Belgium exiting the tournament in the group stage. With the Blues not including him in plans for the future, the player is at a crossroads in his career.

The Magpies are ready to offer him a lifeline. Newcastle remain eager to re-establish themselves as a Premier League superpowers and reckon Lukaku could help their cause. They're even planning to move for the player in the summer. However, a transfer could only be possible if Newcastle qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Alexis Mac Allister ready to join top-four side, says Graeme Souness

Alexis Mac Allister could be a tempting option for Chelsea.

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness reckons Alexis Mac Allister is good enough to play for the top four clubs in the Premier League.

The Argentinean was on song at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping La Albiceleste go all the way. Chelsea are in the market for a new midfielder and could be tempted to move for the 24-year-old.

Speaking recently, Souness heaped praise on Mac Allister

"The Premier League returns on Boxing Day, and there will be a few coming back from the World Cup with their tails up, and some others in need of being picked up. I bet there will be no player feeling more confident than Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister. It is very easy to focus on how fabulous Messi was for Argentina, but in the games I covered, Mac Allister was their best player," said Souness.

The Englishman went on to stress that the top clubs in the league will be eyeing the Argentinean with interest.

"He’s a top-four player, and the big guys will be looking at him now and thinking, 'We’ll have some of that'. He has proven he can play at the highest level and has already done it in the Premier League," said Souness.

He continued:

"There is very little risk attached to this boy. He can create, score and works his socks off – that type of player, they are hard to find. At 23, Brighton won’t be able to keep him for long and good luck trying to negotiate a new contract. I’m just disappointed he’s not playing for Scotland with a name like that!"

Mac Allister has scored five goals in 14 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

