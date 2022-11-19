Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues monitoring Barcelona midfielder; Inter Milan and Juventus planning Bosman move for N'Golo Kante, and more - November 19, 2022

Chelsea are planning to use the winter transfer window to improve their squad. Graham Potter took charge of the club in September but has endured a mixed stint so far.

Meanwhile, the Blues are monitoring a Barcelona midfielder. Elsewhere, Inter Milan and Juventus are planning a Bosman move for N'Golo Kante. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 19, 2022:

Chelsea monitoring Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Frenkie de Jong, according to London World. The Blues are looking to upgrade their options in midfield, with both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in the final year of their contract. Graham Potter wants a new face to pull the string in the middle of the park and has his eyes on De Jong.

The Dutch midfielder was a man in demand this summer, with the London giants among a host of clubs, including Manchester United, interested in his signature. The 25-year-old opted to stay at Barcelona in the summer but has been in and out of Xavi's team. Chelsea are willing to offer him respite and a chance to reinvigorate his career.

Potter reckons De Jong would be an ideal fit in the possession-based football he wants to implement at Stamford Bridge. The London giants will have scouts monitoring the player during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he will be representing Netherlands.

The 25-year-old has appeared 17 times for the Blaugrana this season, scoring two goals and registering an assist. The Blues are planning to dive for him in January, but Barcelona could also opt to keep him at the Camp Nou as Sergio Busquets' successor.

Inter Milan and Juventus planning Bosman move for N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante could leave Stamford Bridge next year.

Inter Milan and Juventus are hoping to sign N'Golo Kante in a Bosman move next summer, according to La Repubblica via Caught Offside.

The French midfielder has been an omnipresent figure at Chelsea since arriving in the summer of 2016. The 31-year-old has won almost everything on offer with the Blues but is in the final year of his contract.

The London giants would like to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, but Kante is yet to agreean extension.

His situation has alerted clubs around the continent, including Inter and Juventus. Chelsea could allow the Frenchman to leave in January for £18 million, but a move in the summer is a more likely proposition.

Dean Jones expects Blues to extend Mason Mount contract soon

Mason Mount is currently with the England squad at Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Chelsea could extend Mason Mount's stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman is currently locked in talks with the Blues, who are eager to tie him down to a new deal. The 23-year-old's current contract runs out in 2024, but he's generating attention from potential suitors.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the London giants are planning to complete negotiations by early 2023.

“From what I understand, they do expect to put this to bed quite quickly now from here. It might even be that he’s got his new terms agreed by the time the Champions League restarts in February," said Jones.

Mount has two goals and six assists in 21 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

