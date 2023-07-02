Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have to pay €80 million for Dusan Vlahovic; Romelu Lukaku close to Inter Milan return, and more - July 2, 2023

Chelsea have turned to Mauricio Pochettino to turn things around at Stamford Bridge after a forgettable 2022-23 campaign. The London giants finished 12th in the Premier League and will miss out on European football next season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have to pay €80 million to secure the signature of striker Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this summer. Elsewhere, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku is close to rejoining Inter Milan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 2, 2023:

Chelsea have to pay €80 million for Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is likely to leave Turin this summer.

Chelsea have to pay €80 million to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Blues are keen to upgrade their attack ahead of the new season, following an insipid performance in front of goal in the 2022-23 season. The London giants have roped in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, while Villarreal hitman Nicolas Jackson is also close to a move.

However, there’s a desire to sign a clinical No. 9 who could lead the line under Mauricio Pochettino, and Vlahovic is on the agenda. The Serbian striker exploded into the scene at Florentina, earning a move to Juventus at the start of last year. While his stay at Turin hasn’t been a resounding hit, the 23-year-old has done fairly well.

However, he’s reportedly looking for a fresh challenge after a reportedly strained relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri. Chelsea have emerged as a possible destination this summer, but the Premier League side face competition from Atletico Madrid for Vlahovic. The Bianconeri could let him go for a premium.

Romelu Lukaku close to Inter Milan return

Romelu Lukaku is pushing for a return to the San Siro.

Romelu Lukaku is close to a return to Inter Milan this summer, according to 90 Min.

The Belgian striker spent last season on loan with the Nerazzurri and is scheduled to return to Chelsea this summer. However, the 30-year-old has no desire to stay at Stamford Bridge and has his heart set on a return to the San Siro.

The Blues are also ready to let him go in a permanent deal this year. Inter remain keen to take Lukaku back, but their precarious financial situation makes the move tricky.

The Serie A giants are suggesting a second loan spell, with an obligation to buy next summer. The two clubs are locked in talks to chalk out a deal, but the London giants are pushing for a permanent move.

However, there’s a desire from all parties to get a deal across the line, which is why a compromise is expected from the Premier League giants. The Nerazzurri could generate cash from the sales of Marcelo Brozovic and Andre Onana, which should help in the negotiations. However, a loan move appears the most likely option at the moment.

Blues not planning to sell Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill is highly rated at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have no intentions of selling Levi Colwill this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a stellar loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion last campaign but is back with the Blues this summer. The Seagulls were eager to sign him permanently, but the London giants are adamant that he won’t be sold.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Colwill will soon sit down with new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino to sort out his future.

“It’s a crucial time for Chelsea star, Levi Colwill. The 20-year-old is currently on England duty with the U21 side but his future must be clarified soon.

"It’s true that Brighton and Hove Albion have always been interested in his services, and Roberto De Zerbi appreciates the player,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The problem is that Chelsea do not want to sell at any cost. Colwill is untouchable. Not for sale. This is a very clear position. Once the U21 Euros are over for England, Colwill will return to the club and speak with Mauricio Pochettino to clarify his future.”

Colwill could be an option to replace Kalidou Koulibaly next season.

