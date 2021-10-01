Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning €50m January move for Juventus star, club planning Bosman move for Italian ace, and more - 1st October 2021

Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday and will be hoping to get back to winning ways. The Blues lost to Manchester City last weekend in the Premier League and were also defeated by Juventus in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea are ready to pay €50m for an Argentinean attacker who plays for Juventus. The Blues are also planning to sign an Italian star on a free move next summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 1 October 2021.

Chelsea planning €50m January move for Paulo Dybala

Chelsea are preparing a €50m move for Paulo Dybala in January

Chelsea are preparing a €50m move for Paulo Dybala in January, according to Caught Offside. The Argentinean joined Juventus in 2015 but has been a shadow of his former self in recent seasons.

However, Dybala continues to be one of the Bianconeri's most important players. The Serie A giants are eager to extend his stay at Turin, but Dybala is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, with his current contract expiring next summer.

The Blues are plotting to take advantage of the situation. Chelsea remain interested in bolstering their attack given the lackluster performances of players like Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner.

Dybala could be a fantastic option to indulge in, given his quality on the ball. The Argentinean has 106 goals from 260 appearances for Juventus and a move to Stamford Bridge could give him a chance to regain his best form.

Squawka Football @Squawka Paulo Dybala has been involved in more Series A goals than any other Juventus player this season:



◉ 2 goals

◉ 2 assists



Dybala has scored three goals from six games this season, indicating he is far from finished. The Argentinean has lacked consistency in Turin but he could still be an upgrade to the current options in the Blues squad.

Chelsea are ready to bid as high as €50m for his services in January but could face competition for his services from Manchester United and Barcelona.

Blues planning Bosman move for Lorenzo Insigne

Chelsea are mulling over a Bosman move for Lorenzo Insigne.

Chelsea are planning to sign Lorenzo Insigne when his contract with Lazio expires next summer, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. Despite investing a fortune in Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Tuchel's frontline has lacked bite in the final third. The Blues intend to address the matter by bringing Insigne to Stamford Bridge.

The Italian has been indispensable for Napoli in recent years but is in the final year of his current contract. Chelsea are hoping they can convince Insigne to turn down a contract renewal offer from the Serie A side and move to the Premier League instead next summer.

Chelsea locked in battle for Dutch prodigy

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Arsenal and Barcelona for Ryan Gravenberch.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Arsenal and Barcelona for Ryan Gravenberch, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Ajax starlet has worked his way into the starting eleven and is now an integral part of the first-team squad. The Blues could consider the 19-year-old an option if they pass on the opportunity to sign Saul permanently next summer.

Squawka Football @Squawka Ryan Gravenberch in the first half against Besiktas:



◉ Most recoveries (7)

◉ Most aerial duels won (3)

◉ =Most take-ons completed (3)

◉ =Most interceptions (1)



Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield amid uncertainties over N'Golo Kante’s future and Gravenberch is an option they could consider.

