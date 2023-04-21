Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning offer for Joao Felix; Julian Nagelsmann frontrunner for Stamford Bridge job, and more - April 21, 2023

Chelsea return to action next week against Brentford on Wednesday (April 26) in the Premier League. The London giants are languishing in 11th place in the league and have lost three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a player-plus-cash offer for Joao Felix. Elsewhere, Julian Nagelsmann is the frontrunner for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 21, 2023:

Chelsea planning offer for Joao Felix

Joao Felix is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning a player-plus-cash offer for Joao Felix this summer, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle.

The Portuguese forward is on a six-month loan spell with the Blues and is set to return to Atletico Madrid this summer. However, the La Liga giants are likely to offload the 23-year-old this year, and the London giants are interested.

,Felix's €120 million valuation is likely to pose a problem, though, and Chelsea want to address the situation by offering Romelu Lukaku to sweeten the deal. The Belgian striker is on loan at Inter Milan and doesn't have a future at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are hoping that offering Lukaku and €80 million could convince Los Rojiblancos to part ways with Felix.

Julian Nagelsmann favourite for Stamford Bridge job

Julian Nagelsmann is among the names under consideration at Stamford Bridge.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has named Julian Nagelsmann as the frontrunner in the race to become the next Chelsea manager.

The Blues are searching for their next manager after parting ways with Graham Potter at the start of the month. Frank Lampard has been handed the charge of the first team in a caretaker role but has lost all four games across competitions ..

Nagelsmann is available for his next assignment after recently parting ways with Bayern Munich. Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is also interested in the Stamford Bridge job. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the German manager is ideal for the London giants.

“Julian Nagelsmann has been speaking to Chelsea since Graham Potter was fired, so talks are constant, and he remains the favourite; but it’s also important to say that nothing has been decided on club side yet, so there’s room for change,” Romano

He added:

"Everything remains open so for Nagelsmann. I think he’s an excellent option for what Chelsea need right now – an elite coach, young but with modern ideas, someone for long term for sure."

Nagelsmann registered a 71.4% win ratio during his time with the Bavarians, winning 60 of his 84 games in charge and losing just ten.

Wesley Sneijder slams Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez arrived at Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window.

Former Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder has slammed Enzo Fernandez for his lack of work ethic on the pitch.

The Argentinean midfielder became a household name last December after helping his nation win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Chelsea paid Benfica a premium fee to secure his signature in January. However, the 22-year-old has failed to have an impact and has been a disappointment, like the rest of the Blues squad.

Speaking to RTL7, Sneijder slammed Fernandez for his lack of commitment off the ball.

"If you have been brought in as a player for €100million, then you can at least expect that he will run his lungs out, right? But he walked! He loses the ball himself, then he has a moment of mourning. You see Enzo, a €100m purchase [sic], trudge a bit while Gallagher runs past him," said Sneijder.

He continued:

“That is not possible; it must be addressed. You look at a boy like that, and I wonder: what does he take ownership of? He doesn’t. I’d call that boy on the mat tomorrow."

Sneijder also gave a damning assessment of the Argentinean midfielder.

"I don’t think he’s a great footballer either. You (the show’s presenter) said he did it for Lionel Messi (at the World Cup). I thought he would do it at Chelsea too, but he doesn’t," said Sneijder.

He added:

“If things don’t go smoothly in football, and you’re not scoring goals, then you have to make sure you don’t concede. You have to run your lungs out, and he won’t do that."

The London giants are likely to sign a new midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez this summer.

