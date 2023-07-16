Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plotting €90 million Moises Caicedo bid; Juventus offer €40 million for Romelu Lukaku, and more - July 16, 2023

Chelsea will not be playing in Europe next season after finishing 12th in the Premier League last campaign. Mauricio Pochettino has been brought in this month to get the club back to their heydays.

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready to offer €90 million for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer. Elsewhere, Juventus have submitted a €40 million bid for striker Romelu Lukaku.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 16, 2023:

Chelsea plotting €90 million Moises Caicedo bid

Chelsea are ready to submit a third and final €90 million offer for Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a priority target for Mauricio Pochettino, who has allowed N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues are locked in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to chalk out a deal at the earliest but have failed to reach a breakthrough so far.

The Seagulls have already rejected two offers from the London giants for the 21-year-old. Chelsea initially offered €70 million for the player and then returned with an improved €80 million offer. However, both bids were turned down.

Galetti told Give Me Sport that Brighton want €100 million for Caicedo, which the Blues are reluctant to pay.

“After the speed-up between Chelsea and Brighton last week – for the general understanding on the fixed fee of around £80m, now the pace of the last steps about add-ons and so, the total amount of the transfer is slower,” said Galetti.

He continued:

“Brighton ask for £100m, but Chelsea won’t exceed £90m. This week could be decisive for the future of Caicedo: an important talk between Chelsea and Brighton is scheduled in the next days.

"Pochettino is pushing to have the Ecuadorian player during the pre-season, and I’m told Brighton are already exploring some alternatives, Zakaria included.”

Caicedo is ready to take the step up in his career this summer, and personal terms will not be a problem.

Juventus offer €40 million for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku could be off to Turin.

Juventus have submitted a €40m offer for Romelu Lukaku, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian striker is desperate to leave Chelsea this summer, and the club are also eager to cash in on him. It was previously believed that the 30-year-old has his heart set on a move to Inter Milan, where he spent last season on loan.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



◉ €37.5m plus €2.5m add-ons.



◉ Proposal ONLY valid if they’ll be able to sell Dušan Vlahović by August 4.



◉ Chelsea hope to sell Lukaku before August.



◉ Chelsea are NOT interested in Dušan Vlahović despite rumours of swap deal. Juventus bid for Romelu Lukaku◉ €37.5m plus €2.5m add-ons.◉ Proposal ONLY valid if they’ll be able to sell Dušan Vlahović by August 4.◉ Chelsea hope to sell Lukaku before August.◉ Chelsea are NOT interested in Dušan Vlahović despite rumours of swap deal.

The Nerazzurri have been locked in talks with the Blues to facilitate a deal this summer. However, they have failed to match the club’s €40 million valuation of the player.

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri have snooped in to take advantage of the situation. Juventus have reportedly submitted a €37.5 million offer on the table, with a further €2.5 million in add-ons.

Interestingly, Lukaku’s camp have been in touch with the Bianconeri, and the player is open to a move to Turin. These developments have infuriated Inter, who have swiftly ended their pursuit of the Belgian.

The Nerazzuri previously believed that the player only had his eyes on a return to the San Siro this summer and feel betrayed by his decision. Chelsea, meanwhile, are likely to be tempted to accept the offer, which matches their valuation of the Belgian striker.

Blues eyeing Matheus Franca

Chelsea are interested in Matheus Franca, according to Globo via Caught Offside. The Brazilian playmaker has caught the eye with Flamengo recently, and his efforts have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are looking to build a team for the present and future under Mauricio Pochettino, who has a great record with young players. The Premier League side have already been in touch with Franca’s entourage in London and have submitted an offer for the 19-year-old.

Flamengo want €25 million to part ways with their prized asset, which makes the Brazilian quite affordable for Chelsea. However, the London giants are likely to face competition from Crystal Palace for the player’s signature.