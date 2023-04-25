Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plotting swap deal for Andre Onana; Mateo Kovacic happy at Stamford Bridge, and more - April 25, 2023

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League after 31 games, 20 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Frank Lampard is yet to win a game since taking charge at the start of April and next face Brentford on Wednesday (April 26) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to offer goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to Inter Milan in exchange for Andre Onana. Elsewhere, midfielder Mateo Kovacic has said that he's happy at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 25, 2023:

Chelsea plotting swap deal for Andre Onana

Andre Onana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning a swap deal with Inter Milan involving Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andre Onana, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Insider.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and have identified Onana as their preferred target. The Cameroonian joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer last summer and has been impressive. He has registered 15 clean sheets in 33 games across competitions for the Serie A giants.

The London giants are impressed with his efforts and are expected to sit with Inter to chalk out a move this summer. The Italian side are likely to demand €40 million to part ways with the 27-year-old, but Chelsea could offer Kepa instead.

The Spaniard has blown hot and cold at Stamford Bridge and is unlikely to be part of future plans at the club. The Nerazzurri are scouting the market for a goalkeeper and could be tempted by the chance to sign Kepa.

Mateo Kovacic happy at Stamford Bridge

Mateo Kovacic (left) has said that he's settled in London.

Mateo Kovacic has said that he's happy at Chelsea. The Croatian midfielder has been a first-team regular since joining the Blues in 2018.

However, he enters the final year of his contract this summer and has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge. Recent reports have said that Manchester City and Liverpool are monitoring him with interest.

However, speaking to the club's website, Kovacic said that he feels at home in London.

"I am five years here already; time flies; and I have been at Chelsea the longest of all the clubs. I feel really, really at home. There is nothing to not love in London. My family enjoys it, which makes it easier for me. The food is okay, maybe not like Italy or Spain! But London is amazing," said Kovacic.

He continued:

"My son goes to nursery here in London; he enjoys it; the people are so nice. I can only say good things about London and England. We feel really great here."

The 28-year-old has made 217 appearances for Chelsea across competitions, registering six goals and 14 assists.

Blues warned against Mauricio Pochettino appointment

Mauricio Pochettino is the frontrunner to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Chelsea against appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

The Blues are in the market for a replacement for Graham Potter, who was relieved of his duties at the start of the month. Frank Lampard has taken charge of the first team as caretaker manager but is unlikely to be considered for the permanent job.

The Argentinean is the favourite for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge. However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Pochettino is better suited for a club that can give him time to build a team.

"Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t inherently strike me as a Chelsea manager. What I mean is, Pochettino isn’t the type of manager we’ve seen previously over the years at Stamford Bridge," said Collymore.

He continued:

“Others have come in and been fully aware that they must hit the ground running. Obviously, Pochettino will know he’ll need to start well and get some good results if he gets the job, but he is a manager that builds for the future. He will want time to get the young and inexperienced players playing a certain way – that is unlikely to happen instantly."

Collymore also pointed out that the former PSG manager doesn't match the personality of past Chelsea managers.

“He also appears to be a very calm and collected manager, whereas most of the Blues’ previous managers who have done well, have all had that bit of spice and controversy about their personality, so I am not sure how good of a fit he’ll be," said Collymore.

Pochettino made a name for himself with Tottenham Hotspur, transforming them into a fierce competitor.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes