Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing £14 million offer for Cristiano Ronaldo; club interested in Barcelona midfielder, and more - July 8, 2022

Chelsea are yet to make a signing this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel could only manage a third-place finish last season and needs squad reinforcements to mount a title challenge next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blues are preparing a £14 million offer for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in a Barcelona midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 8, 2022:

Chelsea preparing £14 million offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to submit a £14 million offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Football Insider. The Portuguese has been heavily linked with a departure from Manchester United this summer. The Blues are ready to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford last summer hoping to inspire United back to their glory days. Unfortunately, the Red Devils failed to make a mark, finishing a dismal sixth in the Premier League. However, the 37-year-old proved his mettle, top-scoring for the club with 24 strikes in 38 games across competitions.

The lack of UEFA Champions League football next season at United has left Ronaldo unimpressed, and the Portuguese wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. He has reportedly informed the club of his intentions, and his agent Jorge Mendes is working to script a move away from United. The Blues have been offered the chance to secure the services of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and are warming up to his arrival.

Chelsea have allowed Romelu Lukaku to join Inter Milan on a season-long loan and are looking for a new number nine. Ronaldo’s availability seems like a blessing in disguise, and the London giants are ready to indulge in the Portuguese. The Blues have the finances to match the 37-year-old’s wage demands, and with UEFA Champions League football to offer, they could lure Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge.

Blues interested in Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is likely to leave Barcelona this summer.

Chelsea are interested in Frenkie de Jong, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle.

The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. New manager Erik ten Hag is preparing to usher in a new era at Old Trafford and wants him former player to be a part of the process. The Red Devils are locked in negotiations with Barcelona over a possible move, but the Blues have now entered the fray.

The London giants want to invest in their midfield this summer, as both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are on the wrong side of 30. Tuchel could do with a player of De Jong’s calibre in his team next season. Chelsea have already submitted an enquiry with the Blaugrana for the Dutchman but will face competition from Manchester United for his signature.

Chelsea suffer setback in Matthijs de Ligt pursuit

Matthijs de Ligt could move to the Allianz Arena this summer,

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt. According to journalist Christian Falk, the Dutch defender is ready to snub the Blues and move to Bayern Munich.

The Blues have made the 22-year-old their primary defensive target this summer. Tuchel needs to bring in a world-class defender ahead of the new season to offset the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The German manager has his eyes on De Ligt, and the Blues are locked in negotiations with Juventus for his signature. However, Bayern Munich have now joined the race for the Dutchman. The Bavarians want a new defender to replace Niklas Sule, who left for Borussia Dortmund this summer, and De Ligt fits the bill.

The 22-year-old is also enticed by the prospect of moving to the Allianz Arena. The player’s entourage has paused talks with the Blues to see if a move to Bayern Munich would be better.

