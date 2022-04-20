Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues prioritising move for Monaco star; Thomas Tuchel opens up on Kepa Arrizabalaga future, and more - 20 April 2022

Chelsea will welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the Premier League. The Blues are third in the standings after 30 games.

Meanwhile, the London giants are prioritising a move for a Monaco midfielder. Elsewhere, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the future of Kela Arrizabalaga.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 20th April 2022:

Chelsea prioritising Aurelien Tchouameni move

Aurelien Tchouameni is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are prioritising a move for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to 90 Min. Thomas Tuchel is ready to reshuffle his midfield ahead of the new campaign. The German is looking to offload quite a few of his current midfielders, with only N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic expected to remain at Stamford Bridge. The two are likely to be joined by the Monaco star.

The 22-year-old is the Blues’ number one target this summer. The London giants believe Tchouameni’s arrival could help them contend on multiple fronts next season. However, prising him away won't be easy, as Real Madrid and Manchester City also have their eyes on the Frenchman.

Thomas Tuchel opens up on Kepa Arrizabalaga future

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is planning to sit down for a heart-to-heart with Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer. The Spaniard has struggled for game time since the arrival of Tuchel in January 2021. The German manager has preferred Edouard Mendy as his number one so far.

Speaking ahead of the midweek game against Arsenal, Tuchel acknowledged that Kepa has every right to be frustrated, saying:

"We need to ask him, and we need to be honest with him. And he needs to be honest with us; this is the most important. He is still our player, and we don't know about the situation with the ownership, what is possible and what is not. So first of all, he is our player, and he is a fantastic guy to deal with this kind of situation, which is not easy for him."

He continued:

"I felt his disappointment around the Club World Cup, where he played a brilliant semi-final, but we put in Edou in the final. I felt his disappointment; I could understand it even, and we had a talk about it. I felt his disappointment also for the Carabao Cup final because he brought us there and had the feeling he deserved – and he was right – to play in the final. Still, we made the decision for Edou."

The Chelsea manager added that he would like Kepa to continue his association with the Blues, saying:

"Edou is the number one and deserves to be the number one. I think it's also important that a goalkeeper at this moment of the season feels this moment like it. I experienced different at other clubs, and it was never really good if you have these open situations – a mistake maybe then leads to a new open race. It's too sensitive this position for it."

He continued:

"We need to be honest, first of all (with Kepa), and he has to stay fully involved like he is; yesterday in training, he was simply fantastic. Then he has to be open with us. For me, nothing needs to change, as I like him a lot, and we need strong goalkeepers because it's a crucial position. But we need to reflect on it in the summer."

Emerson Palmieri wants to extend Lyon stay

Emerson Palmieri could continue his association with Lyon.

Emerson Palmieri has expressed a desire to extend his stay at Lyon. The Italian is on loan with Les Gones but is due to return to Chelsea at the end of the season. His future is up in the air, as he is not a part of Tuchel’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking recently, Emerson said that he would reveal his future at the end of the season.

“Of course, yes, I have no problem saying that I can stay at OL. It’s a pleasure to be here. There are different factors. It doesn’t just depend on me. There are still six games to play, and then I will have an answer to give you all."

