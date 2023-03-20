Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues prioritising Victor Osimhen move; Joao Felix to cost £100 million, and more - March 20, 2023

Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League after 27 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Graham Potter's wards split points against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (March 18) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues are prioritising a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, on-loan Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix is likely to cost around £100 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 20, 2023:

Chelsea prioritising Victor Osimhen move

Victor Osimhen (right) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to go all out for Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Nigerian striker has exploded into the scene at Napoli this season and has turned heads at Stamford Bridge. Osimhen has scored 25 goals and set up five more from 29 games across competitions this season for runaway Serie A leaders.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the Blues have the 24-year-old among their shortlisted candidates for the No. 9 role.

"Chelsea are obviously going to ponder cheap options as well. Jonathan David is one of those. Randal Kolo Muani is another one Chelsea are looking at and monitoring at the moment," said Phillips.

He added:

"They really like Osimhen - some at Chelsea believe they should go all out for him. It's a decision they need to make collectively, and there are other options as well."

The London giants will have to ward off competition from Manchester United for Osimhen, with Erik ten Hag expected to push for the Nigerian at the end of the season.

Joao Felix to cost £100 million

Joao Felix has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix will cost almost £100 million this summer, according to Give Me Sport. The Portuguese forward joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in January on loan for the rest of the season.

The La Liga giants opted not to provide the Blues with an option to buy in the deal. However, with the 23-year-old impressing since his arrival, the Premier League giants are considering his permanent stay.

Felix has two goals in nine appearances across competitions, while his overall performances have also caught the eye. Chelsea are ready to sign him permanently, with Los Rojiblancos also willing to cash in on the Portuguese. Felix has 34 goals and 18 assists from 131 games for the La Liga giants, but a reported fallout with Diego Simeone has all but ended his stint at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico are hoping to ignite a bidding war for his signature, which was the motive behind allowing him to move to Stamford Bridge. The Spanish side could allow Felix to leave if their valuation is met. The Blues are likely to sit with Los Rojiblancos soon to understand their demands. Any deal could be affected by Romelu Lukaku's future and Christopher Nkunku's impending arrival, though.

Denis Zakaria likely to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Denis Zakaria (left) is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are unlikely to keep Denis Zakaria at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Swiss midfielder joined the Blues on loan this summer from Juventus but has struggled for chances. The 26-year-old has appeared ten times across competitions for the London giants, scoring once.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Chelsea are likely to invest in a new midfielder this summer.

"Denis Zakaria is not a regular starter, so honestly, I think there were never many chances of him staying on permanent deal. For sure, Chelsea will go for new midfielder in the summer," said Romano.

He added:

“I really appreciate Zakaria. I think he’s underrated, but probably Chelsea want something different to play next to Enzo Fernandez."

Zakaria's Juventus contract expires in 2026 but he might not have a future in Turin beyond this summer.

