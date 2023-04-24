Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Victor Osimhen blow; Joao Felix tipped for permanent stay, and more - April 24, 2023

Chelsea will hope to return to winning ways against Brentford on Wednesday (April 26) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard is yet to pick up a win since taking charge as the caretaker manager earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants could keep Joao Felix permanently at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 24, 2023:

Chelsea receive Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Victor Osimhen. According to Football Insider, Financial Fair Play norms could stop the Blues from completing a move for the Nigerian.

The London giants are expected to dive for a new No. 9 this summer, and Osimhen is at the top of their wishlist. The 24-year-old has been a revelation for Napoli this season, amassing 26 goals and five assists in 32 games across competitions.

Chelsea remain keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. However, the Serie A side are likely to demand in excess of €100 million to part ways with Osimhen. Having already spent more than £600 million since last summer, spending lavishly on the Nigerian could land the Blues in trouble with FFP regulations.

Joao Felix tipped for permanent stay at Stamford Bridge

Joao Felix has been impressive since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea still have a chance of keeping Joao Felix permanently at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Portuguese forward joined the Blues in January on a six-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old is scheduled to return to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium at the end of the deal, as the Premier League side don't have a buy option.

However, the London giants are reportedly considering a permanent move for Felix this summer. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the uncertainty regarding the next Chelsea manager could impact talks for a permanent transfer.

"The Joao Felix situation is unpredictable. He’s supremely talented, but he hasn’t scored goals. I’m told that it’s still possible he might sign permanently though; we have to see how a couple of key things now open up," said Jones.

He added:

"I was informed that Chelsea had been primed to speak to Atletico about an update on him this month. That conversation might still go ahead to be honest, but the change of coach means they can give less of an indication over their intent to sign him."

Jones also said that Felix remains keen to stay in London

"In terms of the player, I’m told he likes London and feels comfortable at the club but obviously is going to thrive better in a team that is successful. He realises he joined during a chaotic moment, though, and my reading is that he is trying to stay open-minded on how this opens up and is excited to find out who the new coach will be," said Jones.

He continued:

"It would be a lot of money to spend on him so there are definitely doubts about whether Chelsea need him, especially if they also go after a new No. 9, but you never know. This new Chelsea set up is very difficult to predict - nothing seems obvious any more."

Atletico want to offload Felix this summer but are likely to demand a colossal fee for their prized asset.

Chelsea in talks with Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino could take charge at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have continued talks with Mauricio Pochettino regarding the managerial position at Stamford Bridge, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean manager is yet to pick up a management job since parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain last summer. He has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next Blues manager.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that things could be clearer in the coming days.

"Talks will continue for sure this week, Pochettino will discuss further details with Chelsea. So next days are going to be important. Players are still waiting to know who’s going to be appointed as new coach; they just hope for some clarity as soon as possible, it’s normal," wrote Romano.

Pochettino is already aware of the rigours of the Premier League from his time with Tottenham Hotspur.

