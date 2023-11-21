Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Victor Osimhen boost; club set Trevoh Chalovah price, and more - November 21, 2023

Chelsea are looking to get back to their best under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge of the first team this summer. The Argentinean has endured a difficult start to the campaign, as his team are tenth in the standings after 12 games. 12 off leaders Manchester City (28).

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants want £25 million to part ways with defender Trevoh Chalobah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 21, 2023:

Chelsea receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Chelsea.

Chelsea have received a boost in their quest to secure the services of Victor Osimhen.

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the Blues could sign the Nigerian striker for €120 million in the summer. The London giants are looking for a new striker and have their eyes on the 24-year-old. Osimhen could leave Napoli next summer in the wake of a social media controversy.

The player is highly rated in the European circuit and has a huge fee on his head. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the Nigerian's price tag could drop if he doesn't sign a new deal with the Serie A champions.

"The indications have always been from Napoli sources that it is very unlikely he will be available in January. So then Chelsea, like others I suppose, face a conundrum do you move in January or do you wait for Osimhen in the summer?

"And I think if Chelsea feel like they could get Osimhen then they would wait. By next summer, the price will have dropped a little bit unless, obviously, Osimhen signs any kind of new deal at Napoli," said Jacobs.

Osimhen's contract with Napoli expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed an extension yet. The Italian giants reportedly want €160 million for the 24-year-old, which Jacobs believes is debatable.

"Aurelio De Laurentiis has always tried for about €150m or €160m, and the reason for that is because he argues they paid Lille €80m for the player.

"And I'd say he argues that because the numbers are a bit contentious. It includes the payment upfront, which was maybe €50m, plus bonuses, plus player swaps," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"That is how Napoli calculated the deal is worth €80m, and therefore De Laurentiis has always argued in the past because of Osimhen's form and I think he was eighth in the Ballon d'Or, they need double that number, which if they got it would be €160m.

"Flash forward to the summer, the number will be more like €120m in likelihood, which is about £100m, and in the current market for a player like Osimhen, that is going to tempt quite a few clubs. Chelsea included."

Osimhen could be the perfect replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

Blues set Trevoh Chalovah price

Chelsea want £25 million to part ways with Trevoh Chalobah, according to The Express.

The English defender rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and earned his debut couple of seasons ago. He had since registered 63 appearances for the club, picking up four goals and an assist.

However, the 24-year-old is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans and was close to leaving the Blues in the summer. Bayern Munich were eager to secure his services, while Nottingham Forest also wanted him, but a move failed to materialise.

However, his situation with the London giants remains unchanged, and he will be allowed to leave in January. The Bavarians could return for the Englishman at the turn of the year.

Chelsea backed for smart buys in January by Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are likely to make smart buys in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Pochettino has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge, so reinforcements are in order in the winter.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants want a new striker, with Brentford's Ivan Toney a possibility.

“I expect Chelsea to be smart – at the moment there is no news, after years of many stories about owners, directors, managers, players. This is the best way.

"A striker remains a priority. We’ve mentioned Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney. Nothing has changed for Osimhen, and I don’t see him moving in January … in the summer it could be different," said Romano.

He added:

“With Toney the situation could be different – he wants to play for a top, top club, and Chelsea are still interested. Let’s see if they will attack the situation, but they haven’t opened negotiations yet.”

Toney's suspension due to illegal betting will be over in January, when he's also expected to leave Brentford.