Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Victor Osimhen boost; club step up Mohammed Kudus pursuit, and more - July 24, 2023

Chelsea are working to help Mauricio Pochettino assemble a squad fit enough to compete for silverware next season. The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of this month.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their efforts to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants have stepped up their efforts to secure the signature of Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 24, 2023:

Chelsea receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen. According to Corriere Dello Sport, the Nigerian's contract renewal talks with Napoli have stalled over a contract release clause.

The Serie A giants are hoping to tie their prized asset down to a new and improved deal, with a whopping £173 million release clause. Osimhen is willing to extend his stay in Naples but wants the release clause to be set at £100 million.

That has forced talks to come to a standstill, opening the door for his suitors to take advantage. The Blues want a new No. 9 this summer and have their eyes on the 24-year-old. Manchester United are also interested in the Nigerian, who was in explosive form for Napoli last season, bagging 26 goals and five assists in their triumphant Serie A campaign.

Blues step up Mohammed Kudus pursuit

Mohammed Kudus could arrive at London this summer.

Chelsea have accelerated their efforts to bring Mohammed Kudus to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Blues remain in the market for attacking reinforcements, despite roping in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this month. Kudus has also caught the eye of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy following his spectacular rise with Ajax.

The Blues have been in touch with the Eredivisie side to understand their expectations. The player's versatility could be an asset for new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has a big task ahead of him.

Kudus is reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Chelsea, but the Blues are yet to submit a formal offer for the player.

Chelsea face Liverpool competition for Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool have their eyes on Romeo Lavis this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder enjoyed a stellar rise with Southampton last season and is a target for the Blues this year. The Saints are likely to let him leave following their Premier League relegation.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Reds are hoping to sign the player for less than his £50 million price tag.

"Staying with Liverpool, they keep working on Romeo Lavia. Nothing is advanced in terms of bids or club to club negotiations – still, contacts are taking place with the player’s agents, and they are trying to understand the final price tag. Southampton always wanted around £50m, but Liverpool are hoping for a different (lesser) fee," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"He’s not their only target, but he is a concrete one, and Liverpool are still there. Jurgen Klopp has hinted that things will happen before the end of the summer, and while it’s impossible to predict the exact number of signings, Liverpool will be busy for sure, it just depends on opportunities."

Romano added that the Blues remain focussed on Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo but haven't ended their pursuit of Lavia.

“Chelsea are also following the Lavia situation due to the connection with Joe Shields, one of the Chelsea directors, but it’s not linked to the Moises Caicedo deal.

"Caicedo remains the priority for Chelsea, but Shields had Lavia at Southampton and Manchester City, so he knows the player well, and there is a good connection there," wrote Romano.

The London giants have allowed both N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic to leave this summer and are pushing to sign their replacements.