Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues secure signature of Benoit Badiashile; N'Golo Kante wants to stay, and more - January 1, 2023

Chelsea are likely to invest in the squad this month after falling behind in the race to finish in the Premier League top four. Graham Potter's wards are ninth in the league after 16 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues have secured the signature of Benoit Badiashile, according to journalist David Ornstein. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that N'Golo Kante wants to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 1, 2023:

Chelsea secure Benoit Badiashile signature

Benoit Badiashile has completed his move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have struck a deal with AS Monaco to take Benoit Badiashile to Stamford Bridge, according to David Ornstein.

The French defender was a target for Potter, who's planning to reinforce his backline this month. Badiashile has caught the eye with a string of impressive performances for Monaco.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Chelsea reach total agreement with AS Monaco to sign centre-back Benoit Badiashile. Fee €37/38m - medical being scheduled. If all goes to plan 21yo France international will sign a long-term contract already in place #CFC #ASMonaco theathletic.com/4049143/2023/0… EXCL: Chelsea reach total agreement with AS Monaco to sign centre-back Benoit Badiashile. Fee €37/38m - medical being scheduled. If all goes to plan 21yo France international will sign a long-term contract already in place @TheAthleticFC 🚨 EXCL: Chelsea reach total agreement with AS Monaco to sign centre-back Benoit Badiashile. Fee €37/38m - medical being scheduled. If all goes to plan 21yo France international will sign a long-term contract already in place @TheAthleticFC #CFC #ASMonaco theathletic.com/4049143/2023/0…

The Blues have been in talks to sign the player for a while and have finally secured his signature. The London giants will pay Monaco a fee in the region of €37-38 million for the 21-year-old.

Badiashile is scheduled to have a medical in the coming days, and a long-term deal has already been lined up. If everything goes according to plan, the Frenchman should put pen to paper on the contract soon. Badiashile has appeared 16 times across competitions for Monaco this season, scoring twice.

N'Golo Kante wants to stay, says Fabrizio Romano

N'Golo Kante has endured a difficult season so far.

N'Golo Kante wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French midfielder is in the final six months of his contract with Chelsea but is yet to agree an extension. Recent reports suggest that negotiations for a new deal have hit a snag.

LDN @LDNFootbalI It is now likely N’Golo Kanté will sign a contract extension to stay at Chelsea… It is now likely N’Golo Kanté will sign a contract extension to stay at Chelsea… ✅💥 https://t.co/qnT2QWx1BK

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Kante is now open to staying with the Blues.

"Chelsea are now discussing internally about N’Golo Kante. The player really wants to stay at Chelsea – he loves the club and the city. A few weeks ago, negotiations were really difficult, but now Kante seems open to discuss different terms. Chelsea are in talks with his representatives, but nothing is decided yet – we will see soon," wrote Romano.

Kante has appeared just twice for the London giants this season and is currently nursing a hamstring injury.

Joao Felix not right fit for Blues, says Paul Merson

Joao Felix has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix would struggle to find his feet at Stamford Bridge, according to former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson.

The Portuguese forward is expected to leave Atletico Madrid this year after struggling for game time under Diego Simeone. The Blues are among the clubs eyeing the 23-year-old with interest.

However, in his column for The Daily Star, Merson said that Felix is too lightweight for the Premier League.

"Chelsea need a striker because they can’t blow teams away at the moment. But even if they buy a striker, it’s a big ask to get in the top four now," wrote Merson.

He added:

"I’ve seen Joao Felix linked with them, but I think he’d be a bit lightweight in this league and a bit too similar to Kai Havertz. They need to find someone more dynamic who can bully defenders and score goals. But those are hard to find."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Atléti



João’s agent Jorge Mendes is still in contact with English clubs. Diego Simeone on João Felix situation after his goal tonight: “While he’s here, I'll try to get the best out of João Felix for the club. Then we will see what’s gonna happen”.João’s agent Jorge Mendes is still in contact with English clubs. Diego Simeone on João Felix situation after his goal tonight: “While he’s here, I'll try to get the best out of João Felix for the club. Then we will see what’s gonna happen”. 🚨🇵🇹 #AtlétiJoão’s agent Jorge Mendes is still in contact with English clubs. https://t.co/GmFVgeMnng

Merson also urged the Blues hierarchy to give Potter time to put his plans in place.

"Chelsea need to build a team that can challenge for the title on a consistent basis. But, for me, they’ve got to be patient. They chased Graham Potter down because they saw how he got Brighton playing over time, and I think they need to give him time too," wrote Merson.

He continued:

"Just be patient. He’s buying younger players, so he’s looking at this as a four or five-year plan, I would have thought. It’s no good chopping and changing the manager if you’re doing that."

Potter took charge of the first team in September after the departure of Thomas Tuchel.

Poll : 0 votes