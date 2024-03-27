Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Victor Osimhen blow, club eyeing Dani Olmo, and more - March 27, 2024

Chelsea will face Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, March 30, in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's side have won two of their last five games in the league and are 11th in the league with 39 points from 27 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues have hit a roadblock in their plans to secure the services of Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants have identified Dani Olmo as a possible replacement for Conor Gallagher.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 27, 2024.

Chelsea suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. According to Italian newspaper Il Mattino, the Nigerian striker prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over the Blues. Osimhen is hot property in the European circuit ahead of the summer, thanks to his exploits with Napoli. The 25-year-old helped the Italian club win the Serie A last season, registering 31 goals and five assists from 39 outings across competitions.

This season, Osimhen has scored 13 goals and set up four more from 24 games. The London giants are pleased with his efforts and have reportedly made him a priority target ahead of the summer. Goalscoring has been a problem for the club this season and they are keen to solve the issue before the new campaign. Mauricio Pochettino desires a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at AS Roma and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this year.

Chelsea would ideally like Osimhen to take Lukaku's place, but there's a lot of competition for the Nigerian hitman. Arsenal and Real Madrid are also in the race, along with the Parisians, who want the 25-year-old to fill the shoes of the outgoing Kylian Mbappe.

It now appears that Osimhen is also eager to ply his trade in Ligue 1. The Nigerian signed a new deal with Napoli last December but is expected to be on the move at the end of this season.

Blues eyeing Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have set their sights on Dani Olmo, according to Football Transfers. The Blues are apparently looking for a new face to replace Conor Gallagher, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The club have decided to let him go, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, and will look to bring in Olmo as the Englishman's replacement.

The Spanish midfielder has caught everyone's eye with RB Leipzig in recent times, though he has endured an injury-ravaged campaign with the Bundesliga club so far. Olmo has missed 27 games this season due to knee issues and acromioclavicular joint dislocation.

He has still registered seven goals and four assists from 19 outings across competitions. His efforts have convinced the London giants, who are already in touch with Leipzig to discuss a possible fee. The 25-year-old is under contract with the German club until 2027, so Chelsea may have to pay a decent fee to get their man.

Chelsea want Raoul Bellanova

Raoul Bellanova has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Raoul Bellanova, according to Tutto Mercato Web. The Italian utility man, who can operate as a right-winger as well as a right-back, has gone from strength to strength with Torino this season. He has appeared 30 times across competitions, registering one goal and five assists, and has subsequently turned heads in the Premier League.

Apart from the Blues, West Ham United are also monitoring the 23-year-old with interest. The London giants are looking for a new right-back to help deal with Reece James' injury woes and Bellanova could be an interesting choice. The Italian's contract with Torino runs until 2027 and the Serie A club could demand a decent fee to let him go.