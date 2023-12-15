Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Victor Osimhen blow, club eyeing want Viktor Gyokeres in January, and more - December 15, 2023

Chelsea’s poor start to the new season has seen them drop down to 12th in the Premier League after 16 games. Mauricio Pochettino’s side next face Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (December 16) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants are prioritizing a move for Viktor Gyokeres in January.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from December 15, 2023.

Chelsea suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Victor Osimhen. According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Nigerian forward has reached an agreement in principle to sign a new deal with Napoli. Osimhen’s current contract with the club expires in 2025 and the Blues were previously hoping to add him to their squad in January.

However, in his column for CaughtOffside, Romano insisted that the Serie A champions never intended to let Osimhen leave in the winter.

“A big story that broke yesterday is that Victor Osimhen has agreed in principle to sign a new contract with Napoli. As you’ll all be aware, this has been a big story that has dragged on for some time, but it now seems we are nearing an important conclusion, with Osimhen ready to sign a new deal until 2026, with the inclusion of a release clause,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“As I’ve previously reported, it never looked likely that Napoli would sell Osimhen in January, and that remains the case, but I think it doesn’t necessarily change much in terms of a transfer for summer 2024.”

Despite the recent developments, Romano maintained that a summer move could materialize, with Osimhen set to be available for €130m.

“The possibility of a move later next year remains valid, even if January was always unrealistic. The release clause will be included in the contract, reported as being around €130m, but still to be confirmed,” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“This should be made official soon, but I expect Osimhen will still be one to watch for next summer. We know Chelsea are making a new striker a priority and I’ve mentioned links with Osimhen before, so let’s see what happens there, but it won’t be something imminent.”

Osimhen, 24, has appeared 15 times across competitions this season, scoring seven goals and setting up two more.

Blues eyeing Viktor Gyokeres transfer in January

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are pushing to sign Viktor Gyokeres in January, according to TEAMtalk. The Swedish striker has caught the eye with Sporting CP this season, registering 15 goals and seven assists from 18 outings across competitions.

The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 to address their goalscoring woes. With moves for Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney clouded in doubts, Gyokeres has emerged as an option for Mauricio Pochettino.

The 19-cap Sweden international has a reported release clause of £87m, which means that the west London giants would have to break the bank to secure his services. However, the club apparently still consider him an achievable target for the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea not planning Axel Disasi exit

Axel Disasi’s future has been subject to speculation

Chelsea are not considering Axel Disasi’s departure, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French defender joined the club from Monaco for £38.8 million this summer and has been in and out of the team so far.

FCB Inside recently stated that Disasi could leave Stamford Bridge in January, with Bayern Munich tracking his situation at Stamford Bridge. However, Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist added that Trevoh Chalobah is the defender most likely to be on the move this winter.

“I have to say I’m not aware of anything changing with Axel Disasi’s situation, despite rumours that he could already be a candidate to leave the club in January,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Disasi only joined in the summer but is already being linked with Bayern Munich, though I still think the likely defender to leave Chelsea is Trevoh Chalobah for the January window. Chelsea are looking at centre-backs but I’d not link that to Disasi.”

Chalobah was wanted at the Allianz Arena in the summer and the Bundesliga champions could return for him at the turn of the year.