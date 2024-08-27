Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Victor Osimhen blow, two English clubs eyeing Trevoh Chalobah, and more - August 27, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Europa Conference League playoffs second leg against Servette on Thursday, August 29, at Stade de Geneve. Enzo Maresca's team will arrive at the game with a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, two Premier League clubs have their eyes on Trevoh Chalobah right now.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from August 27, 2024.

Chelsea suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen

Napoli have accepted an offer from Al Ahli for Victor Osimhen, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Nigerian striker's future has been subject to speculation all summer, despite signing a new deal last December.

New manager Antonio Conte has secured the services of Romelu Lukaku this summer, as per Romano. As such, Osimhen may no longer be guaranteed first team action if he stays at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Interestingly, Chelsea have been hot on the 25-year-old's heels all summer. The Blues want a new No. 9 to lead the line this season and are keen to sign the Nigerian.

However, the London giants have struggled to reach an agreement with Napoli regarding a move. And it now appears the Al Ahli are plotting to ruin their plans. The Saudi club has reportedly submitted an offer in excess of €65m, which has been accepted by the Serie A side.

However, Osimhen hasn't given his green signal to the move yet. The Nigerian will only consider a permanent transfer and is asking for a premium pay package to agree to a deal. He also wants a release clause to be included in his contract. Chelsea are now running out of time to secure the 25-year-old's signature this month.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace eyeing Trevoh Chalobah, says journalist

Trevoh Chalobah

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace remain in the race to sign Trevoh Chalobah this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English defender has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and will be allowed to leave this summer.

Chelsea have already roped in Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent this summer to make up for Thiago Silva's departure. Chalobah was previously wanted by Bayern Munich, although the Bavarians haven't been linked with the 25-year-old of late.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Blues remain confident that Chalobah's future will be sorted by the end of the transfer window.

“Right now, we’re looking at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa as two viable destinations. As Chalobah is contracted until 2028, it doesn’t feel like he has to be forced out to a club that’s not the right fit," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Chelsea are relatively calm that between now and the end of the window, an option that suits Chalobah and them will present itself. At this stage, that will most likely come from the Premier League.”

Chalobah hasn't been included in any of the three matchday squads by Maresca this season.

Raheem Sterling holding contract talks with Blues, says David Ornstein

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling wants to discuss his future with Chelsea before considering an exit this summer, according to reputed journalist David Ornstein. The Blues are pushing to offload the English forward this summer and have removed him from the first team squad.

Sterling's No. 7 shirt has already been handed to Pedro Neto, who arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers. There's rising interest in Sterling's signature, but the player wants to clear the air with the London giants before making a decision.

The 29-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge runs out in 2027 and he is one of the club's top earners. Recent reports have suggested that Aston Villa have their eyes on Sterling, but Ornstein has refuted those claims.

Crystal Palace and Arsenal have also been linked with the Englishman this summer. Chelsea will be desperate for a solution before the transfer window closes this Friday.

