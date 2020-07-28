In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Blues' efforts to sign defensive reinforcements, the incredible swap deal with Juventus that was turned down, and more.

Chelsea turn down Juventus' offer of swap deal for Jorginho

Chelsea have reportedly turned down Juventus' offer of a swap deal for midfielder Jorginho. According to the Tutto Mercato Web, the Old Lady were ready to offer former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in a swap deal for the Italian.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is believed to be a huge admirer of Jorginho, having worked together during their time with Napoli. Ramsey, meanwhile, has failed to cement a first-team place for himself in Turin, and has been linked with a move back to England. The Welshman is reportedly earning close to £400,000 per week in Turin.

According to the report, the Blues are not willing to strike a player-plus-cash deal for Jorginho, as they want to offload him to fund what is shaping up to be one of the most expensive rebuilds in football history.

Chelsea eye move for Manchester City defender

It is no surprise that Frank Lampard is looking to reinforce his defence ahead of next season, as the Blues recently endured one of their worst campaigns defensively in the Premier League era.

According to Football Insider, the Stamford Bridge outfit have identified Manchester City defender John Stones as one of the names they could potentially recruit to improve their defence. Stones has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City and is most likely to be sold in the upcoming transfer window, as the Cityzens prepare a defense overhaul of their own.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been attributed with interest in the Englishman, who is reportedly available on the market for £47.5 million.

Chelsea open official talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz

Chelsea have finally entered into talks with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Kai Havertz. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the German forward in recent weeks, with reports claiming that the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are interested in concluding the deal as soon as possible, but are only willing to meet Leverkusen's asking price of €80 million if add ons are included in the deal.

It appears to be only a matter of time before Havertz joins national teammate Timo Werner and Ajax's Hakim Ziyech in Chelsea training.