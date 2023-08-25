Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want £35 million for Romelu Lukaku; club suffer Bradley Barcola blow, and more - August 25, 2023

Chelsea are putting together final plans ahead of their upcoming Premier League game against Luton Town on Friday (August 25) at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are coming off a 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to let wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku leave for as little as £35 million this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Bradley Barcola.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from August 25, 2023.

Chelsea want £35m for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is expected to end his Stamford Bridge nightmare this summer

Chelsea are willing to let Romelu Lukaku go for a reduced fee this summer, according to The Evening Standard. The Belgian striker is an isolated figure at Stamford Bridge and is currently training with the under-21 squad. The 30-year-old remains desperate to leave the club, while the Blues are also keen to see the last of him this year.

Lukaku was heavily linked with a permanent return to Inter Milan earlier this summer. However, the Nerazzurri left the race after the player established contact with Juventus. The Bianconeri are reportedly willing to pay £35 million for the Belgian, and the London giants are ready to accept their offer.

Blues suffer Bradley Barcola blow

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Bradley Barcola this summer. According to transfer insider Jonathan Johnson, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the race for the French forward at the moment. The 20-year-old has turned heads at Stamford Bridge following an impressive rise with Lyon.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Parisians have the player firmly in their plans.

“Bradley Barcola’s situation continues to attract speculation, but, to be honest, I do not think Chelsea stand much of a chance as long as PSG are in the race for him,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“The Lyon man has been clear that a Paris move interests him, and he is the last remaining major target for Campos this window along with Kolo Muani.

"To land both would be a game changer, and Hugo Ekitike potentially moving on with both Frankfurt and West Ham keen hints at how PSG entire attacking stable would be reset by both players joining this month.”

Johnson went on to admit that Barcola would be a fabulous signing for either club but advised the London giants to look for alternate targets.

“Barcola would be a superb signing for either of these top clubs, but this perhaps looks like a bit of a pipe dream for the Blues, who might want to think about moving on to other targets to strengthen this area of weakness in their squad,” wrote Johnson.

Pochettino remains keen to add more firepower to his attack this summer.

Moises Caicedo backed to excel at Stamford Bridge

Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Levi Colwill reckons Moises Caicedo would be a hit at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea paid a club record fee to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder this summer, seeing off stiff competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Colwill told talkSPORT that the 21-year-old is worth every pound spent by the Blues.

“I think anyone that watched him last season knows how good of a player he is. In my opinion, he was worth every pound that was spent on him. I think he is going to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and the world. I don’t doubt that. Playing with him last season you just rely on him,” said Colwill.

He continued:

“Even when I know I have made a mistake, I have always known he is there to cover me in midfield. Some of the passes I gave to him were terrible, and he still saved me and made me look good!

"Yeah, he is a very good player, and him in this team alongside the other amazing players we have got, it is going to work well. Yeah, I am happy he is here.”

Caicedo endured a difficult debut for the London giants against West Ham United last weekend.