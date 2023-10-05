Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Alphonso Davies; club monitoring Alvaro Morata, and more - October 5, 2023

Chelsea will be eager to make it three wins in a row across competitions when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (October 7) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's men are 11th in the league table after seven games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, the London giants are keeping a close eye on Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 5, 2023:

Chelsea want Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies (right) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Alphonso Davies, according to 90 Min. The Canadian left-back has enjoyed a brilliant run with Bayern Munich, registering eight goals and 28 assists in 163 outings across competitions.

However, his contract with the club expires in 2025, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Blues are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation, along with Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The player's agent, Nick Huoseh, recently admitted that contract talks with the Bavarians are on hold.

"I can't talk much about (Bayern contract talks). We were talking at the beginning of the summer with the sporting director and the former general director, but everything was put on hold," said Huoseh.

He continued:

"So, you know, it was a bit chaotic at Bayern because things were changing within the club. So we didn't have any image.

"We were clear about how we were going to move forward. No one came up to us and said this or that was happening, so we just let things take their course."

Huoseh also named the Santiago Bernabeu as a possible destination for Davies, although he did acknowledge interest from the Premier League.

"There is interest from many teams. I read the same articles on the internet, but, in the end, we will see what happens in the coming months.

"I am sure that Real Madrid can be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies, along with several English Premier League clubs. They all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world," said Huoseh.

Davies could be a long-term solution for the left-back position at Stamford Bridge

Blues monitoring Alvaro Morata

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Alvaro Morata, according to Calciomercato TV.

The Spanish striker has previously had a disastrous spell with the Blues, registering 24 goals and six assists from 72 games across competitions. He failed to find his feet at Stamford Bridge and was shipped off to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

After a two-season loan spell at Juventus, Morata returned to Los Rojiblancos last summer and has done a decent job. The Spaniard has started this season on fire, registering seven goals in as many games across competitions, turning heads at the Blues.

The London giants are on the hunt for a new No. 9 and have the 30-year-old on their agenda. A move in January cannot be ruled out, especially if they fail to land Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus

Chelsea backed to target Ollie Watkins

Former Aston Villa full-back Alan Hutton reckons Chelsea could target Ollie Watkins in January.

The English forward has been in impressive form this season, scoring seven times and setting up three more in 11 games across competitions. Pochettino is expected to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this winter and has his eyes on Watkins.

Hutton told Aston Villa News that it's tough to predict the Blues' plans but hopes that Watkins will stay.

"With Chelsea, you never know. Who knows who they’re looking at? They’ve got a bloated squad, but they also have loads of injuries, and that’s affecting them at this moment in time.

"But that’s where they’ve struggled – putting the ball in the back of the net. They scored two on Monday night (in a 2-0 win over Fulham), and that’ll obviously boost their confidence," said Hutton.

He continued:

"In terms of looking for that number nine, I’m sure they have a shortlist. Could Ollie Watkins be on it? Possibly.

"If he keeps on scoring goals and playing well for Aston Villa, there’s no doubt people will be looking at him. But I want to see him stay where he is. He offers a lot to the Aston Villa team.”

The London giants have also been linked with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen recently.