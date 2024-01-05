Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Dusan Vlahovic, club eyeing Alessandro Bastoni, and more - January 5, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against Preston North End in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (January 6) at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's team arrive at the game in good spirits following their 3-2 win over Luton Town last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are hoping to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Alessandro Bastoni.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from January 5, 2024.

Chelsea want Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are eager to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January, according to Fichajes.net.

The Serbian striker is among the emerging stars in European football, although he hasn’t lived up to the billing at Juventus so far. Vlahovic has appeared 17 times across competitions this season, scoring six goals and setting up two more.

The Blues are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and were contemplating a move for the player last summer. However, they were ultimately put off by his price tag.

The London giants brought in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal last year, but his performances haven’t been satisfactory so far. He has scored just eight goals in 23 games across competitions and provided two assists.

A new No. 9 is a pressing need and Vlahovic has been identified as a suitable candidate for the job. However, prising him away from Turin won’t be easy. The player’s contract with the Serie A giants runs until 2026 and he is likely to command a decent fee. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also hot on his heels at the moment.

Blues eyeing Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Alessandro Bastoni, according to TV Play. The Italian center-back has caught the eye with Inter Milan in the past few seasons and is now a first-team regular for Simone Inzaghi. Bastoni has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Nerazzurri this campaign, 18 of which have been starts. His efforts have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new center-back given the uncertainties surrounding the future of Thiago Silva. The Brazilian defender is in the final phase of his career and his contract expires at the end of this season. Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah is also expected to leave the club this month. The London giants want to rope in Bastoni to address the situation.

The 24-year-old is also wanted at Real Madrid, but Chelsea are the favorites to lap him up at the moment. Inter would ideally like to keep hold of their prized asset but their financial situation could force their hand. The Blues are apparently ready to offer €60 million for Bastoni, which could be enough to convince the Nerazzurri.

Chelsea unlikely to sign Jean-Clair Todibo this month

Jean-Clair Todibo has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Jean-Clair Todibo in January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The French defender has been rock-solid for OGC Nice this season, registering 14 appearances across competitions. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Evening Standard. The Blues have also entered the race for the 24-year-old, as per The Daily Mail.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that Todibo is likely to stay at the Allianz Riviera beyond this winter.

"I find it surprising that Chelsea would be getting involved in this conversation at a time when it seems very unlikely that Todibo will be leaving in January.

"The message coming out of France is that they're going to be very stubborn around the transfer, even if the player is interested in ending up in England. Tottenham haven't had good messages around it. Man United are obviously still involved in the conversation," said Jones.

He continued:

"Maybe Chelsea are trying to hijack it, but I'd be very surprised if it was a deal that they actually could get done this month. I think clubs across the country will be asking serious questions if Chelsea were to go and throw big money at another defender, then people will be asking how they're getting away with this and how they're doing it."

The west London giants are likely to be active in the January transfer window following a poor start to the season.