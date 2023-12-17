Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want new striker in January; club ready to offload Conor Gallagher, and more - December 17, 2023

Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday (December 16) at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson found the back of the net to ease the pressure on new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to sign a new striker in January. Elsewhere, the London giants are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Conor Gallagher. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 17, 2023:

Chelsea want a new striker in January

Chelsea are looking for a new striker, according to journalist Paul Brown. The Blues brought in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal this summer, but he hasn't been convincing so far.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku - who arrived from RB Leipzig this summer - is yet to recover from an injury picked up in pre-season. With Romelu Lukaku out on loan at AS Roma, the situation has created a void in attack that has hurt the team.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said that Pochettino needs a striker who can score 20-25 goals in the league.

“I’ve said all along I think Chelsea need a proven goalscorer who is capable of getting 20 to 25 in the Premier League. They don't have that at the moment.

"Nicolas Jackson has actually done a lot better than I thought already. He has scored goals. He's been a threat. He leads the line well and makes intelligent runs. I just don't think he's a consistent enough scorer to be what Chelsea need," said Brown.

He continued:

"Armando Broja I think has been a little underused, but, then, he was injured. I think you'll see him getting more minutes as the season progresses.

"Is he ready to score 20 to 25 goals a season? Probably not. I do think if if a player becomes available that Chelsea can afford in January they will try very hard to get that deal over the line."

However, Brown added that bringing in a suitable target in January would be tough.

“Everyone knows that Chelsea have spent a huge amount of money in the last few windows, and it might have to be sell to buy for them just to make sure that they don't risk breaking any financial fair play rules," said Brown.

He concluded:

“So, it's going to be difficult for them, but I do think they're looking for a striker, and if they can get one who's capable of scoring a sack load of goals in the Premier League, that might be the final piece that Pochettino can point towards to show that the club is making progress.”

The London giants have been linked with Victor Osimhen recently, but he's unlikely to leave Napoli in the winter.

Blues ready to offload Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher's future remains up in the air.

Chelsea are willing to consider Conor Gallagher's exit in the winter, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder has been a first-team regular for the Blues this season, registering 19 appearances across competitions, starting all but one of them.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the club could let him go in January for a proper fee.

"Even though he's been playing and captaining at the moment anyway, there's no advanced new contract offer either. So sources indicate that Chelsea are waiting.

"They like Gallagher. They respect Gallagher. They know that he can be a leader, and they know he's had plenty of minutes. So there's no sort of desperation to force him out the door," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"But if the right offer comes in January, then a bit like Lewis Hall, who ironically had signed a new deal weeks or so before he left, and yet he was sold to Newcastle, that's a good example of opportunism. The right amount came in, and Chelsea said to Hall, listen, we think you should go.

"And Lewis Hall said, I think he grew up in Newcastle fan. That was the right move for him as well. So it just suited all parties. And if that scenario happens with Gallagher, then Chelsea will be open to selling."

Gallagher's contract with the London giants expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed an extension yet.

Chelsea locked in battle for Claudio Echeverri

Chelsea are battling Manchester City and Barcelona for the services of Claudio Echeverri, according to SPORT.

The Argentinean midfielder is highly rated at River Plate and has caught the eye of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy. The Blues have invested heavily in younger players recently and have set their sights on Echeverri.

The 17-year-old reportedly has a €25 million release clause in his contract, which makes him an affordable option for the London giants. However, the Blaugrana are apparently confident of winning the race, so Chelsea will have to step up their efforts if they want to secure his services.