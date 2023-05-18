Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues wary of Andre Onana price; Kalidou Koulibaly regrets Stamford Bridge move, and more - May 18, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (May 21) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's team are 11th in the league with three games left.

Meanwhile, the Blues are reluctant to match Andre Onana's asking price. Elsewhere, a journalist reckons defender Kalidou Koulibaly regrets moving to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 18, 2023:

Chelsea wary of Andre Onana price

Andre Onana has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are reluctant to pay €50 million for Andre Onana, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper joined Inter Milan last year and has been very impressive. The Blues are looking to upgrade their options between the sticks this summer, with both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy likely to leave.

Onana has emerged as an option for the London giants, and the club are eager to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that the Nerazzurri are likely to cash in on the 27-year-old if they receive a decent bid.

"Onana could leave Inter in the summer if a suitable offer arrives. Chelsea are seriously interested in the Cameroonian goalkeeper. However, the current price at the request of the Italian club is €50 million (£45 million) and is considered too high by the Blues," said Galetti.

Onana has registered 19 clean sheets in 38 games across competitions for Inter this season.

Kalidou Koulibaly regrets Stamford Bridge move, says journalist

Kalidou Koulibaly arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Kalidou Koulibaly regrets leaving Napoli last summer to join Chelsea. The Senegalese defender has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge, while his former club won Serie A this season.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the move to the Blues has not lived up to the billing for Koulibaly.

"You look at Koulibaly walking out of Napoli at the start of this season to join Chelsea, and it looks like a great move in terms of status and size of the project. But Koulibaly is probably looking back on it with at least some regret now, given what they've done since he left," said Jones.

He continued:

"I think that you just have to remember that sometimes in the Premier League, we get a little bit wrapped up in the fact that this is the only place anybody wants to come. But of all the other places in Europe that you could be right now, Napoli is a good place to be."

The 31-year-old remains linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Trevoh Chalobah opens up on playing at right-back

Trevoh Chalobah has been impressive this season at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah is pleased with his performance at right-back in recent games.

The Englishman is one of the rising stars at Stamford Bridge and signed a new contract with Chelsea last November. The 23-year-old has operated as a right back in three of his last five appearances and has taken to the role like a fish to water.

Speaking to the club's media, Chalobah said that Cesar Azpilicueta is so impressed that the Spaniard has compared him with Brazilian legend Cafu.

"Obviously, I’m doing alright at right-back, so Azpi’s been calling me Cafu every day! As you know, it’s different to playing at centre-back, where you’re more central, so out on that flank. Azpi’s has been helping me a lot. Being in this new role and playing different positions, it’s good for the team, so wherever I’m needed, I’ll try and do my best," said Chalobah.

He added:

"The more you play in a position, the more comfortable you get. I remember the last time I played at right-back was probably at Huddersfield on loan, so it’s good having the ability to play in different positions.”

Chalobah had been a rare shinning light for the Blues this season and has appeared 31 times for the club across competitions.

