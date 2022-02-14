Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Didier Drogba backs Romelu Lukaku to come good for club; Blues monitoring RB Leipzig star, and more - 13 February 2022

Chelsea created history on Saturday by winning the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time. The London side beat Palmeiras in the final, thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

Meanwhile, Didier Drogba has backed Romelu Lukaku to come good at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues are keeping a close eye on an RB Leipzig star. On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 13th February 2022:

Didier Drogba backs Romelu Lukaku to come good at Stamford Bridge

Didier Drogba firmly believes Romelu Lukaku will be successful at Stamford Bridge.

Didier Drogba firmly believes Romelu Lukaku will be successful at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian joined Chelsea last summer, but has failed to live up to expectations. The 28-year-old has struggled to get going for the London side, while his off-the-field antics have frustrated fans.

However, Lukaku powered the Blues to the FIFA Club World Cup trophy last week, scoring both in the semi-final and final. Drogba praised the Belgian’s mentality, saying that the 28-year-old has delivered after putting pressure on himself.

Speaking after the win, the Ivorian drew parallels with his own career while saying that he is happy for Lukaku.

“He took his responsibility to talk and put a bit more pressure on himself, and delivered tonight, scoring an important goal. Obviously, every player always has something to prove, and will always want to do better, but he's there, big game; he scored the goal to give us the lead,' said Drogba.

“I'm really happy because I spoke (in the past), and after that I put pressure on myself. But I spoke because I knew I could handle this pressure. Maybe I needed that as well to perform, and it's good to see that his mentality is being positive,” added Drogba.

Drogba went on to back Lukaku to come good for Chelsea, saying that the Club World Cup win would boost his confidence.

“He's a goalscorer; he has done that before, and he's having a difficult moment, but bouncing back this kind of trophy will bring his confidence back. I think he will (come good)."

"He put himself under a certain pressure because coming back to the club where your start was difficult, and you come back because you want to prove a point, but he's winning, and I think he's going to make it,” added Drogba.

Lukaku is the Blues’ top scorer this season, with ten goals across competitions, as he eyes as strong end to the campaign.

Chelsea monitoring Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Christopher Nkunku, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to bolster his attack this summer. The German manager is unimpressed by the current options at his disposal, and wants to add more quality to his squad. The RB Leipzig star has emerged as a transfer target after a series of assured performances for the Bundesliga side.

The 24-year-old has been on a roll since joining Leipzig from PSG in 2019. He has taken his game to a higher level this season, registering 35 goal contributions in 31 games across competition.

The Blues believe he could be an upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic. Tuchel is also convinced Nkunku’s creative influx could help Romelu Lukaku flourish.

Serie A duo interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga

Napoli and Lazio are locked in a battle for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Napoli and Lazio are locked in a battle for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea since the arrival of Edouard Mendy. The Senegalese is the undisputed number one at Stamford Bridge, and Kepa has failed to usurp him from the starting XI.

The London side are willing to let the 27-year-old leave this summer, with the Serie A duo among his suitors. Former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri wants Kepa in Rome, while Napoli have identified him as a replacement for the outgoing David Ospina.

