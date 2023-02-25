Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Enzo Fernandez wants Joao Felix stay; 4 clubs eyeing N'Golo Kante, and more - February 25, 2023

Chelsea's season could depend on the outcome of their upcoming Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26). Graham Potter's team enter the weekend in tenth place in the standings and cannot afford to drop any more points.

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez wants Joao Felix to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, four clubs have been in touch with Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 25, 2023:

Enzo Fernandez wants Joao Felix stay at Chelsea

Joao Felix has been impressive since arriving in London last month.

Enzo Fernandez wants Joao Felix to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer. The Portuguese forward joined Chelsea last month on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season.

Fernandez also moved to London from Benfica and has already shown signs of a budding relationship with Felix on the pitch.

"Joao called me when I got here to ask if he could be of any help - and it helps on the field". Enzo Fernandez: "Joao Felix's a great player. Fantastic player. He’s a key player for us, let’s hope Chelsea can do all they can to keep hold of him in June", tells The Times"Joao called me when I got here to ask if he could be of any help - and it helps on the field". Enzo Fernandez: "Joao Felix's a great player. Fantastic player. He’s a key player for us, let’s hope Chelsea can do all they can to keep hold of him in June", tells The Times 🔵 #CFC"Joao called me when I got here to ask if he could be of any help - and it helps on the field". https://t.co/c5y3hK6tVE

Speaking to The Times, as cited by The Metro, the Argentinean showered praise on his new teammate.

“When you get on with someone off the field, it helps on the field to have that special connection. He’s a great player; isn’t he? A fantastic player. He’s got lots of ability and loads of qualities. He’s a key player for us, an important player, and he’s on loan. Let’s hope that Chelsea can do all they can to keep hold of him come June; that would be great,” said Fernandez.

Felix has appeared three times since joining the Blues, scoring once.

Four clubs eyeing N'Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante is likely to stay at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in N’Golo Kante, according to Graeme Bailey.

The French midfielder’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The 31-year-old is one of the finest players of his generation but has been pegged with injuries recently. There’s already a rush to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

However, speaking to Team Talk, Bailey said that the London giants are confident of keeping Kante at the club.

"Chelsea are battling to keep hold of N’Golo Kante, but they are confident he will sign an extension. Kante’s representatives have been speaking to rival clubs in Europe, which is right, given his contract expires at the end of the season,” said Bailey.

He added:

“Juventus, both Milan clubs as well as Paris Saint Germain are believed to have spoken to him. Kante believed at one point he would be leaving and was considering the move, but he is very comfortable at Chelsea as long as he feels wanted he will be staying put.”

Kante has appeared just twice for Chelsea this season across competitions and is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Graham Potter eager to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter has said that he remains determined to succeed at Chelsea. The English manager took charge of the Blues after Thomas Tuchel was relieved of his duties in September. However, he hasn’t had the desired impact at Stamford Bridge, despite the club investing heavily in the squad.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Graham Potter has revealed that he has received death threats since taking over at Chelsea. Graham Potter has revealed that he has received death threats since taking over at Chelsea. https://t.co/wXfKEgGvWz

A dismal run of two wins in 14 games across competitions has intensified speculation about his future with the London giants.

There have also been calls from many quarters to end Potter’s stay at the club. Speaking recently, the Englishman pointed out that he's suffering, along with the fans, due to the team's poor run of form.

"It’s a challenge, and if you go to work and somebody is swearing abuse at you, it is not very pleasant. Everyone does care what people think because we're hardwired to be socially connected. I want to succeed here. It is nonsense that I don't care. If people have a perception that I don't care, my response is what is that based on, how do you know?" said Potter.

He added:

"Ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It's been not pleasant at all. I understand supporters go home, and they're really annoyed because the team aren't winning, but I assure you my life the last three or four months has been fairly average, apart from the fact that I'm really grateful for this experience, and I can see what a great challenge this is."

Chelsea might be forced to make a decision on Potter if they don't win this weekend.

