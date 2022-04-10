Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Juventus edging closer to Jorginho move; Blues set to battle Inter Milan for Bayern Munich star, and more - 9 April 2022

Chelsea secured a resounding 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League. Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored a brace apiece, while Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz also found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Juventus are edging closer to Jorginho. Elsewhere, the Blues are set to battle Inter Milan for a Bayern Munich midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 9th April 2022:

Juventus edging closer to Jorginho

Jorginho could head to Turin this summer.

Juventus are edging closer to securing the services of Jorginho, according to Football Insider. The Italian midfielder is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Chelsea. He has previously spoken of a desire to return to Serie A, and the Bianconeri are ready to grant him his wish.

Jorginho joined the Blues in 2018 and has been a regular feature in the first team since then. The Italian has been crucial to the club’s recent rise, helping them win the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup last year. He was also crucial to Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph, with his glorious form helping him win the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year in 2021.

However, Jorginho’s future is up in the air as he draws closer to the final year of his contract. The Blues would like to keep the 30-year-old at Stamford Bridge, given his importance in manager Thomas Tuchel's team. However, their hands could be tied due to the recent sanctions imposed by the UK government on their owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's Ukraine invasion. Jorginho has appeared 180 times for Chelsea but is yearning for a move back home.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Tuchel on Jorginho and Kante contracts: "As a coach it is important that we solve this in the summer, so that it is clear where the journey is." Tuchel on Jorginho and Kante contracts: "As a coach it is important that we solve this in the summer, so that it is clear where the journey is."

The Italian has made over 150 appearances in Serie A, and Juventus are eager to add his experience to their midfield. The Bianconeri are preparing for a massive revamp of their midfield this summer, with both Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot expected to leave.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to centre his team around Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria. Jorginho could be the perfect foil for the two men in a role he is heavily suited to. The Bianconeri are confident of picking up the Italian this summer amid the turmoil at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea set to battle Inter Milan for Corentin Tolisso

Corentin Tolisso is all set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Chelsea will have to compete with Inter Milan for the signature of Corentin Tolisso, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The 27-year-old is likely to leave Bayern Munich on a Bosman move this summer. The Blues are planning to take him to Stamford Bridge as they look to reinvigorate their midfield.

Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to take up the option to sign Saul Niguez permanently. N’Golo Kante is on the wrong side of 30, while Jorginho’s future is up in the air. The German manager believes Tolisso could add more depth to his squad. However, the London giants will have to ward off competition from Inter Milan for the Frenchman’s services.

Blues identify Thomas Tuchel replacement

Mauricio Pochettino could take over from Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have identified Mauricio Pochettino as a possible option if Thomas Tuchel departs this summer, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The German manager hit the ground running after joining the Blues in January last year. He helped his team win the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup. Tuchel made history this season by guiding the Premier League giants to a FIFA Club World Cup triumph for the first time.

However, the German could leave Stamford Bridge if he fails to defend the UEFA Champions League title, with the Premier League title also out of sight.

The London giants could then set their sights on Pochettino, who could leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

