Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Juventus eyeing Kalidou Koulibaly; Julian Nagelsmann out of managerial race, and more - April 23, 2023

Chelsea are still looking for their first win under Frank Lampard. The Englishman took over at Stamford Bridge at the start of the month as caretaker manager but has lost all four games in charge.

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in Blues defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Elsewhere, Julian Nagelsmann is no longer among the candidates for the Stamford Bridge job.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 23, 2023:

Juventus eyeing Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly has admirers in Turin.

Juventus are interested in Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Calciomercato via Football Italia. The Senegalese defender left Napoli last summer to join Chelsea but has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. He has struggled for game time as a regular and is reportedly a frustrated figure.

The Bianconeri are ready to offer him an escape route back to Serie A this summer, but he might have to take a paycut to help the deal materialise. The Italian giants wanted to sign the player last summer, but the 31-year-old turned them down out of respect for Napoli.

However, he could make his way to Turin this summer, with Juventus likely to pursue a loan deal. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly been in touch with the player to convince him to return to Italy.

Julian Nagelsmann out of Chelsea managerial race

Julian Nagelsmann will not take charge at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in the running to become Chelsea's next manager, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The former Bayern Munich manager was previously believed to be the frontrunner for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge. However, recent reports have hinted that he has ended negotiations with the Blues.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano confirmed those reports, outlining the reason for the breakdown in talks.

"Luis Enrique is out of the race to become new Chelsea coach — no changes at all. It was decided on club side. Mauricio Pochettino remains the favourite candidate, as revealed on Friday after the Julian Nagelsmann situation changed. I’ll have more to follow on Poch soon," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“With Nagelsmann, timing was not helping. Chelsea wanted to take some more time and speak to other candidates; Nagelsmann was expecting faster talks. Also, some crucial points on the vision and on future project were not agreed. So Nagelsmann decided to leave the negotiations, though it’s also fair to say that Chelsea choice was never 100% made or completed."

The London giants need to quicken their search for a new manager to help lay down plans for the summer.

Liverpool leading race to sign Mason Mount, says Fabrizio Romano

Mason Mount is wanted at Liverpool.

Liverpool remain the frontrunners to sign Mason Mount this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The 24-year-old's contract runs out in less than 18 months, but Chelsea have failed to convince him to sign a new deal. The Reds are among the clubs monitoring Mount with interest, while Arsenal are also among his admirers.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 24-year-old is likely to come to a decision regarding his future at the end of the season.

"Despite reported interest from Arsenal in Mason Mount, Liverpool remain the favourites for the Chelsea midfielder, as they consider Mount one of the priorities,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“But it all depends on Chelsea new deal negotiations and also the Chelsea manager situation. I think it’s not about Champions League football; it’s about the project; the real timing for Mount decision will be May/June, not now for sure."

Liverpool are looking to revamp their midfield this summer, and manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly has his eyes on Mount.

Poll : 0 votes