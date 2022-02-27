Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool legend hails Kai Havertz; PSG monitoring N'Golo Kante, and more - 26 February 2022

Chelsea will have the chance to secure more silverware this season when they face Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. The London side are coming off a 2-0 win over Lille in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Meanwhile, a Liverpool legend has hailed Kai Havertz. Elsewhere, PSG are monitoring Blues midfielder N’Golo Kante. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 26th February 2022:

Dietmar Hamann hails Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has heaped praise on Kai Havertz. The Chelsea attacker has picked up form of late, and remains an important part of Thomas Tuchel’s system. Havertz is in contention to start against Liverpool on Sunday.

He has scored only 16 times in 75 games for the Blues since arriving in the summer of 2020. However, two of those strikes have come in the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup finals.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Hamann said that his countryman can impact a game in a flash.

“The one player who’s done well and of course scored in the Champions League final is Kai Havertz, but I still think he’s only done half of what he’s capable of doing because I think he’s such a good player. Sometimes I feel he’s held back, or he doesn’t know how good he is; he’s an outstanding player,” said Hamann.

The former player added:

“He’s obviously a different type of player to (Steven) Gerrard, but he’s a player who’s quick, not as quick as Stevie, but he’s very smart with his runs. He’s a player who can decide a game in a flash. Lukaku seems to be a bit off form at the moment; I think Van Dijk and whoever plays, they will be able to handle him.You’re looking at the likes of Havertz, Zyech, Mount, they’ve got some good players."

Hamann also named Liverpool the favourites to lift the EFL Cup on Sunday. The Reds are currently on an 11-game win streak across competitions.

“I think that this Liverpool side is far superior than Chelsea at the moment; whether that’s enough to win the game on Sunday remains to be seen, but with Luis Diaz coming in, it’s an extra option going forward,” said Hamann.

He continued:

“Van Dijk seems to be back to his best; they hardly concede goals, which was the reason – as good as they are going forward, they won the league and won the Champions League – the defence give nothing away. I make Liverpool favourites; I would even go a bit further; I would say and make them strong favourites."

While the Blues have been Cup final specialists under Tuchel, it's Liverpool's first domestic Cup final since 2016 as they remain in quadruple contention.

PSG monitoring N'Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante has been one of the finest midfielders in recent times.

PSG are keeping a close eye on N’Golo Kante, according to The Hard Tackle via The Daily Telegraph.

The Frenchman has consistently been one of the finest midfielders in the world. However, his Chelsea career is currently hanging in the balance. The 30-year-old is in the final 18 months of his current contract with the London side, but there’s no talk of a contract extension lined up as of now.

With Declan Rice a priority for manager Thomas Tuchel this summer, the German could allow Kante to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. The Parisians are interested in the Frenchman, and want to take him to the Parc des Princes.

Newcastle United submit offer for Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen has lucrative offers lined up for the summer.

Newcastle United are offering Andreas Christensen a four-year deal to move to St James’ Park, according to The Hard Tackle via FC Inter News.

The Danish defender is in the final few months of his current contract with Chelsea. The London side have so far failed to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, as they have not acceded the player's request for higher wages. The 25-year-old is now tipped to leave the club on a free deal this summer, having played over 150 games across competitions.

The Magpies are eager to secure his services, and are willing to offer Christensen a long-term contract at the end of the season. However, the player is not too eager to take a step down to Newcastle.

