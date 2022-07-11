Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City willing to pay £76 million for Juventus defender; Arsenal interested in N'Golo Kante, and more - July 11, 2022

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, a whopping 19 points behind champions Manchester City. Manager Thomas Tuchel will look to bridge the gap next campaign as he seeks the league and continental title.

Meanwhile, the Cityzens are willing to offer £76 million for a Juventus defender coveted by the Blues. Elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in N'Golo Kante. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 11, 2022:

Manchester City willing to pay £76 million for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Manchester City are willing to pay £76 million for Matthijs de Ligt, according to Tutto Juve via Caught Offside.

The Dutch defender is high up on Tuchel's wishlist this summer. The German wants to add a world-class centre-back to his roster and has his eyes on the 22-year-old. Chelsea are working to take the Juventus defender to Stamford Bridge. However, City are ready to ruin their plans.

The reigning Premier League champions are expected to raise funds from the sale of Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling. They are planning to use the amount to facilitate a move for De Ligt. That would be a huge blow to the Blues, who are eager to bolster their backline ahead of the new season.

Arsenal interested in N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in N'Golo Kante, according to The Daily Star. The French midfielder remains an indispensable part of Tuchel's team at Stamford Bridge. However, the 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea, and the Gunners are plotting to take him to the Emirates.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal believe in their chances of signing N'Golo Kanté this summer and are considering making an offer.



They hope Chelsea will cash in on the Frenchman because he only has 12 months left of his contract.



(Source: Daily Star) Arsenal believe in their chances of signing N'Golo Kanté this summer and are considering making an offer.They hope Chelsea will cash in on the Frenchman because he only has 12 months left of his contract.(Source: Daily Star) 🚨 Arsenal believe in their chances of signing N'Golo Kanté this summer and are considering making an offer. 🇫🇷 They hope Chelsea will cash in on the Frenchman because he only has 12 months left of his contract.(Source: Daily Star) https://t.co/W1JwKwfjuV

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta wants to pay close attention to his midfield this summer, and Kante has emerged as an option.

The Frenchman remains one of the finest defensive midfielders in the league. His experience would be an asset for Arteta's young squad. Kante is the Blues’ top earner but struggled with injuries last season, so his departure cannot be ruled out this summer.

He has missed the Blues' pre-season tour of the USA for not meeting COVID-19 regulations to enter the country.

Antonio Rudiger would be difficult to replace at Chelsea, says Ben Chilwell

Antonio Rudiger left Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid this summer.

Ben Chilwell has said that Antonio Rudiger would be tough to replace at Stamford Bridge. The German defender left Chelsea this summer to join Real Madrid on a Bosman move.

The Blues are yet to sign his replacement, although they remain linked with a host of players. The new club owners are expected to ring in the changes at the club. Speaking to The Guardian, Chilwell opened up on the situation at Stamford Bridge:

"I think everyone from the outside presumes it’s going to be difficult for us as the players and staff. But we literally know as much as you guys. We just focus on what we’re doing which, last season, could have been a very good end to the season with the cup finals and stuff. It doesn’t really get spoken about," said Chilwell.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@guardian_sport) Ben Chilwell: "Of course Antonio Rudiger is going to be difficult to replace. He was one of the most influential players in the team last year, not just for his performances on the pitch, which were amazing week in, week out." Ben Chilwell: "Of course Antonio Rudiger is going to be difficult to replace. He was one of the most influential players in the team last year, not just for his performances on the pitch, which were amazing week in, week out."(@guardian_sport)

Chilwell went on to speak highly of Rudiger and said that the German would be a huge miss at Stamford Bridge.

"Of course he’s going to be difficult to replace. Toni was one of the most influential players in the team last year, not just for his performances on the pitch, which were amazing week in, week out," said Chilwell.

He added:

"Around the training ground, then the dressing room before games making sure that everyone keeps their standards – I’ve only got good things to say about Toni. I think Chelsea will always have a place in his heart. But it was probably a dream for him to move to Madrid, so good luck to him.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far