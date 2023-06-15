Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Neymar backed to fit Blues plans; Kalidou Koulibaly wants to leave, and more - June 15, 2023

Chelsea have decided to hand the keys of the first team to Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean manager has been tasked with getting the Blues back to the top and will take charge at the start of July.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar has been backed to suit the London giants' plans. Elsewhere, defender Kalidou Koulibaly wants to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 15, 2023:

Neymar backed to fit Chelsea plans

Neymar could be on his way out of Paris this summer.

Neymar fits the profile of players Chelsea have targeted under co-owner Todd Boehly, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Brazilian forward has blown hot and cold since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017. The Parisians have run out of patience with the 31-year-old and wants him to leave this year.

Neymar registered 18 goals and 17 assists from 29 games across competitions in the recently concluded 2022-23 season but spent the final months of the campaign out injured.

The player also wants to leave Paris in search of a new challenge, so a move to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards. The Blues haven't been averse to breaking the bank under Boehly, and a superstar like Neymar could be a hit in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old could also be open to a reunion with former manager Mauricio Pochettino. However, Galetti told Give Me Sport that Neymar's move to London is far from a foregone conclusion.

"It fits the model. Todd Boehly always wants to be in the conversation for star players that are available. That was certainly the case when he first came through the door, and I think it will still be the case going forward. Whether or not this will become serious, I'm not entirely convinced," said Galetti.

Chelsea have struggled for goals this season, and Neymar's arrival could solve that issue.

Kalidou Koulibaly wants to leave

Kalidou Koulibaly's time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end.

Kalidou Koulibaly wants to leave Chelsea this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Senegalese defender joined the Blues with a big reputation last summer but has failed to live up to the hype. The 31-year-old struggled to come to terms with the rigours of the Premier League and has dropped down the pecking order.

Koulibaly's situation is unlikely to change next season, with Levi Colwill set to add to the competition. The Senegalese is frustrated by life at Stamford Bridge and wants to leave in search of regular playing time. Chelsea have also lost patience with the player and are planning to offload him this summer.

The Blues have set their sights on Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and want to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Premier League giants are ready to include Koulibaly in their offer to sweeten the deal.

Trevoh Chalobah and Romelu Lukaku could also be included in the offer to convince the Nerazzurri to part ways with their prized asset.

Romelu Lukaku ready to take pay-cut to join Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay-cut to move to Inter Milan this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Belgian striker spent this season on loan with Inter Milan but is scheduled to return to Chelsea at the end of the month. However, the player doesn't see his future at Stamford Bridge and is desperate to leave.

Lukaku has been a disappointment since rejoining the Blues in the summer of 2021. After an underwhelming season spiked with controversies, the 30-year-old was shipped off to Italy last summer.

He has endured a mixed time at the San Siro but wants to make his stay permanent. The Belgian is even willing to accept lower wages to help the transfer materialise.

