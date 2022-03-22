Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku wants to leave; Manchester United not interested in Thomas Tuchel, and more - 22 March 2022

Chelsea are third in the Premier League standings after 28 games, 11 points behind leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand. The Blues are unbeaten in the league since losing to the reigning champions in January.

Meanwhile, club record signing Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester United are not interested in Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 22nd March 2022:

Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku could depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Romelu Lukaku is unhappy at Chelsea and wants to leave this summer, according to Football Insider. The Belgian has not been at his prolific best at Stamford Bridge and has struggled for game time, as a result. The 28-year-old is frustrated by the situation and wants to move in search of pastures anew.

Lukaku enjoyed a blistering 2020-21 campaign with Inter Milan, scoring 24 goals to end the Nerazzurri's 11-year wait for the Scudetto. His exploits prompted the Blues to break the bank for the 28-year-old last summer.

However, that investment is yet to pay dividends, with the Belgian struggling to flourish under manager Thomas Tuchel. Lukaku also reportedly had a 'bust-up' with the German in January after being asked about his weight and lack of sharpness.

The striker has managed just five goals in 19 league games, 12 overall in 34 games, and has dropped behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order. That has only added to his agony.

The sanctions imposed on the London side in the wake of Russia's Ukraine invasion could be the final straw to break the camel's back. Chelsea are staring at an uncertain future after the UK government sanctioned the club's owner Roman Abramovich for his reported links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

GOAL @goal Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's outright top scorer this season Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's outright top scorer this season 📈 https://t.co/qBE8cPjI8j

Lukaku has no intention of hanging around at Stamford Bridge. He was vocal about his desire to return to Inter Milan during a controversial Sky Italia interview late last year. However, the Nerazzurri are not interested in a reunion with the embattled striker.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old is not short of options. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keeping a close eye on Lukaku's situation as they begin preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona also have the Belgian on their wish list, as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

Moreover, the Blues are ready to cash in on their disgruntled striker, who is contracted with them till 2026, this summer.

Manchester United not interested in Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United are not interested in Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are currently engaged in the process of identifying their next permanent manager. It was reported that Tuchel's was on their wish list. The German manager's future is up in the air after the recent sanctions imposed on Chelsea. There was even talk that Tuchel was United’s preferred target.

However, Tuchel reiterated his commitment for the Blues, effectively quashing links with United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“Chelsea has everything it needs to make me happy”, he added via #MUFC Thomas Tuchel on Manchester United job rumours: “Do you feel me less committed to the club in my situation? Absolutely not, I love to be here and work for Chelsea”.“Chelsea has everything it needs to make me happy”, he added via @NizaarKinsella Thomas Tuchel on Manchester United job rumours: “Do you feel me less committed to the club in my situation? Absolutely not, I love to be here and work for Chelsea”. 🚨🔵 #CFC“Chelsea has everything it needs to make me happy”, he added via @NizaarKinsella. #MUFC https://t.co/HVoZ8EosQ7

It is now believed the Red Devils are not looking at the German as an option. The Old Trafford outfit have a four-man shortlist for the job, and Tuchel doesn't feature in it. Erik Ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are the names under consideration.

AS Roma monitoring Charly Musonda

AS Roma are keeping a close eye on Charly Musonda, according to Goal. The Belgian is set to leave Chelsea this summer after spending a decade at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year old was initially tipped to be the heir to Eden Hazard. However, injuries and lack of form have hurt his chances at the club. Despite his struggles, Musonda is a sought-after player, as he will be available for free.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is ready to offer the 25-year-old a lifeline this summer. The Belgian is also wanted by Hellas Verona. Roma were previously looking to take him on loan but could now secure his signature on a Bosman move.

