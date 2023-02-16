Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Todd Boehly wants Neymar; Edson Alvarez opens up on failed move, and more - February 16, 2023

Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (February 15) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first elg. Karim Adeyemi's 63rd-minute strike gave the hosts a slender lead ahead of the return leg in London.

Meanwhile, Blues co-owner Todd Boehly reportedly had a secret meeting with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) regarding Neymar. Elsewhere, Edson Alvarez has opened up on his failed move to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 16, 2023:

Todd Boehly wants Neymar

Neymar has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Boehly is interested in bringing Neymar to Chelsea, according to Le Parisien via Caught Offside.

The Blues owner reportedly flew to France to have a conversation with Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding the Brazilian. The Parisians could offload the player at the end of the season, and the London giants are interested.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly had a secret meeting in Paris to discuss a potential transfer for Neymar, sources have confirmed to ESPN PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly had a secret meeting in Paris to discuss a potential transfer for Neymar, sources have confirmed to ESPN 👀 https://t.co/7WzlaQSInH

Chelsea have endured an indifferent start to the current campaign, despite investing heavily in the squad this season.

Boehly is likely to continue his spending spree at the end of the season. Neymar's arrival could spark a revival at Stamford Bridge and also boost the morale of fans. The 31-year-old has amassed 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

Edson Alvarez opens up on failed Chelsea move

Edson Alvarez (left) wants to leave Ajax.

Edson Alvarez has said that he grieved for a day after his move to Chelsea broke down last summer.

The Mexican was the subject of interest from the Blues last year, with new co-owner Todd Boehly looking to splash the cash. However, Ajax refused to let the player leave even though he had his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Pys @CFCPys @telegraaf) Edson Alvarez on his failed move to Chelsea: “I mourned for one day and then showed I am a strong person, of course, the disappointment remained for a while” ( @MikeVerweij Edson Alvarez on his failed move to Chelsea: “I mourned for one day and then showed I am a strong person, of course, the disappointment remained for a while” (@MikeVerweij @telegraaf) https://t.co/G2ulATMEbF

Speaking recently, as cited by De Telegraaf via Sport Witness, remained hopeful that his time shall come.

“I grieved for one day and then showed that I am a strong person. Of course, the disappointment lasted for a while, but I believe that everything happens for a reason. Maybe it wasn’t the right time yet. My time will come, 100%. That is in God’s and my own hands, and I’m working hard to be ready for a new challenge," said Alvarez.

Alvarez also hinted that he's open to a new challenge this summer

“I came to Ajax to learn, to enjoy and to reach the next level. Of course, my focus is 100% on Ajax at the moment. But if something beautiful comes along next summer that is good for Ajax, and for me, then I want to seize that opportunity,” said Álvarez.

The 25-year-old has appeared 27 times across competitions for Ajax, recording one goal and two assists.

Cesar Azpilicueta praises Joao Felix

Joao Felix arrived at Stamford Bridge in January.

Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken highly of Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward has earned rave reviews since arriving at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on loan last month.

Recent reports have even suggested that the Blues are contemplating signing him on a permanent deal this summer.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Michail Antonio when asked to name Chelsea’s best signing:



“Joao Felix, he’s a player, mate. He is a player, like running the game, number 10, popping up in the 6 role, everything was going through him, he was quality.” Michail Antonio when asked to name Chelsea’s best signing:“Joao Felix, he’s a player, mate. He is a player, like running the game, number 10, popping up in the 6 role, everything was going through him, he was quality.” https://t.co/uftMOIuIjI

Speaking to The Daily Mail, as relayed by Caught Offside, Azpilicueta said that Felix has been turning heads in training too.

”I knew him from Atletico Madrid when we played against them and from watching their games in La Liga. I was quite surprised when he arrived because we know the quality he has. He’s amazing in training, and in the last game against West Ham, he showed the way he can turn, create spaces, play passes," said Azpilicueta.

He added:

“In training, he has been unbelievable, honestly very good. He scored the other day too, and that will help with his confidence. He is a young boy with great experience and great confidence, who is making already a big impact in the team. I am looking forward to seeing him in the team and performing at this level.”

Felix has registered one goal from three appearances for Chelsea this season.

Poll : 0 votes