Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Victor Osimhen backed to join Blues; club not in talks for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and more - December 5, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6). Mauricio Pochettino's side are coming off a 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been backed to join the Blues. Elsewhere, the London giants are not in talks to sign Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 5, 2023:

Victor Osimhen backed to join Chelsea by journalist

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Victor Osimhen will be keen to join Chelsea, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues are reportedly in the market for a new No. 9 following the struggles of their current crop. They have identified the Nigerian hitman as their priority target for the role, according to The Telegraph.

Osimhen powered Napoli to the Serie A title last season, registering 31 goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions. He remains a vital cog in Walter Mazzarri's plans.

However, the player's future is up in the air following a social media controversy. The 24-year-old's contract with the Italian champions runs till 2025, but he hasn't signed an extension yet.

There's a chance that he could turn down a new deal and leave next summer amid interest from the Blues. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Jones added that a move could depend on how quickly Christopher Nkunku settles down at Stamford Bridge

"I think he would be keen on going to Chelsea. I do think that there is something in the stories that he might choose Chelsea. I do believe that.

"Will Chelsea go and sign him is the big question. A month ago, there were strong signs that Chelsea would go aggressive again in the market and try to sign a striker," said Jones.

He continued:

"But I think a lot will have to do with how Christopher Nkunku comes into this team now. It will depend on what kind of impression he makes from a goalscoring perspective, how he influences the make-up of that frontline and what he can bring out of other players."

Nkunku joined the club from RB Leipzig this summer but is yet to kick a ball following a pre-season knee injury.

Blues not in talks for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been outstanding for Napoli.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Georian midfielder exploded into the scene at Napoli last season and has continued that form this campaign. Kvaratskhelia has scored four goals and set up five in 18 games this campaign. The Blues have been linked with the player of late by Calcio Mercato.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has rubbished those talks.

"We had links between Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Chelsea this week but I can tell you guys, from what I am hearing at the moment is that Chelsea have not started any type of negotiations or made any contact for Kvaratskhelia.

"Not on the player’s side, not on the club side with Napoli, so the situation is completely quiet," wrote Romano.

He added:

“I can also say that nothing is going to happen in January because Kvaratskhelia is not for sale. Napoli have a situation on their hands where Victor Osimhen could leave the club next summer, so their idea is to keep Kvaratskhelia and eventually sell Osimhen, in the scenario where they can’t agree a new deal with the striker.”

The player's father, Badri Kvaratskhelia, recently said that his son dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

Chelsea end Gabriel Moscardo pursuit

Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Gabriel Moscardo, according to Fichajes.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder is a sought-after midfielder right now, following a string of impressive outings with Corinthians. The Blues have been hot on his heels for a while, along with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

The London giants signed Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer for the defensive midfield role. However, they were also keen on Moscardo and reportedly failed with a bid for the 18-year-old.

It was initally believed that Chelsea would return with an improved offer for the Brazilian, but they have withdrawn from the race. Foot Mercato recently reported that the Parisians are the favourites for Moscardo at the moment.