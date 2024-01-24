Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Victor Osimhen makes future decision; club eyeing Benjamin Sesko, and more - January 24, 2024

Chelsea stormed into the EFL Cup final with a 6-1 win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday (January 23) at Stamford Bridge in the semifinal second leg. Cole Palmer registered a brace, while Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke also found the back of the net. Jonny Howson scored an own goal.

Meanwhile, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has come to a decision regarding the next step in his future. Elsewhere, the Blues are interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 24, 2024.

Victor Osimhen makes future decision

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Victor Osimhen has hinted that he might be on the move at the end of the season. The Nigerian striker is in huge demand this year, despite a new deal with Napoli recently.

Speculation is ripe regarding his future ahead of the summer. Chelsea are on the hunt for a new No. 9 and have made the 25-year-old a priority for this year. Speaking recently to CBS Sports, as cited by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen said that he has already decided his next move.

“I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take,” said Osimhen.

Osimhen powered the Serie A club to the league title last season and has registered eight goals and three assists in 18 outings across competitions this season.

Chelsea eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko could be an option for Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

Chelsea could turn to Benjamin Sesko to address their goalscoring woes, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Blues are expected to invest in a new No. 9 this month, but their top targets might not be available in January. Sesko has been quietly impressive for RB Leipzig this season, racking up seven goals in 24 outings across competitions.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs added that the Slovenian’s €50 million release clause will become active this summer.

“Chelsea are still exploring strikers for January but will only move if they find the right name. The elite profile they are looking for is only expected to be available in the summer meaning patience may be needed.

"Napoli’s Victor Osimhen remains a top target for this summer. Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another to watch and has a €50m release clause active this summer,” wrote Jacobs.

The Blues would ideally like a proven striker to replace the on-loan Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgian expected to be offloaded this summer.

Trevoh Chalobah could stay at Stamford Bridge beyond January

Trevoh Chalobah’s future remains up in the air.

Trevoh Chalobah could end up staying at Chelsea beyond the winter transfer window, according to Ben Jacobs. The English defender is a forgotten man at Stamford Bridge and is currently recovering from thigh problems.

Chalobah is no longer part of Pochettino’s plans and was put up for sale last summer. The 24-year-old ended up staying despite reports of interest from Bayern Munich. Fulham have been linked with a move for the Englishman recently.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Cottagers are not in talks for Chalobah right now.

“There is still a chance Trevoh Chalobah departs as well, but having only just returned from a hamstring injury he’s been harder to shift. Chalobah has some interest in England and Italy, but nothing is close as of now, although with so little time in the window let’s see if that changes.

"Milan are still considering a move but feel Chelsea’s financial conditions are too high,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“There is still nothing advanced with Fulham as of Tuesday morning. Chelsea may want Chalobah sold, but the player himself is content to sit tight and resolve things in the summer if needs be.

"He will only exit for the right move, and, preferably, wants a club with European football or a likelihood of it next season.”

Trevoh Chalobah’s contract with the London giants runs till 2028.