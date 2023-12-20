Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: West Ham end Conor Gallagher pursuit; Tottenham initiate Trevoh Chalobah talks, and more - December 20, 2023

Chelsea secured a nail-biting 4-2 win on penalties over Newcastle United on Tuesday (December 19) in the EFL Cup quarterfinals. Mykhaylo Mudryk scored a 92nd-minute equaliser to send the game to penalties before Mauricio Pochettino's side secured their passage to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have ended their pursuit of long-term target, Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have initiated talks to sign defender Trevoh Chalobah in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 20, 2023:

West Ham United end Conor Gallagher pursuit

Conor Gallagher's future remains up in the air.

West Ham United have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Conor Gallagher, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers were interested in the Englishman over the summer, but he opted to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place. That decision has been vindicated, as Gallagher is now a first-team regular under Pochettino. The 23-year-old has appeared 20 times across competitions this season - starting 19 - and registered four assists.

However, speculation is ripe regarding his future, especially as his contract with the Blues expires in 2025. It was previously believed that West Ham would return for the player at the turn of the year, but manager David Moyes has moved on to alternate targets.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Gallagher leave for £35 million, which is likely to make him beyond the Hammers' budget, though.

Tottenham Hotspur initiate Trevoh Chalobah talks

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their efforts to sign Trevoh Chalobah in January, according to TEAMtalk.

The English defender hasn't kicked a ball for Chelsea this season as he recovers from injury. However, he isn't part of Pochettino's plans. Bayern Munich were heavily linked with Chalobah this summer, but a move failed to see the light of day.

The Blues are looking to move him on at the turn of the year, and Spurs are interested. Manager Ange Postecoglou wants to add more steel to his backline, which has been weakened since the injury to Mickey van de Ven.

The 22-year-old picked up a hamstring injury last month and remains sidelined. With Eric Dier's future also uncertain, the Lilywhites have turned their attention to Chalobah.

The 24-year-old was once tipped for a great future but is now an isolated figure at Chelsea. Tottenham are eager to make hay while the sun shines and have initiated talks with Chalobah's entourage regarding a move.

The Englishman's contract with the Blues runs till 2028, with the option of an additional year.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea debut

Christopher Nkunku appeared for the first time in Chelsea colours on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino has said that Christopher Nkunku must be afforded time to find his feet at Stamford Bridge following his debut against Newcastle United.

The French forward joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig this summer but picked up a knee injury in pre-season. He missed 22 games across competitions but returned to action on Tuesday off the bench.

With the Blues struggling in front of goal, Nkunku is expected to play a key role. However, Pochettino said that the 25-year-old cannot be immediately burdened with expectations.

"Yes. We are talking about players that are young, who arrive and suffer an injury, like Christopher.

"Now, they meet the team and in the middle of the competition, they need time to start to perform and to get the best form, and, sometimes, everyone can judge you have recovered the player, but most important is in which form?" said Pochettino.

He continued:

"The expectation is to see the best Nkunku, and we need time for him to perform in the way that we expect. One thing is to be available, another is to perform in the way we we expect.

"We will not put too much pressure on him day by day and push him to arrive as soon as possible at his best to try to help the team."

Nkunku arrived at Stamford Bridge as one of the finest forwards in the world, registering 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 games with Leipzig.