"Cole Palmer robbed again", "Greatest English player of all time" - Fans react as Manchester City star wins PFA Player of the Year

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named the PFA Players' Player of the Year for his performance in the 2023-24 Premier League season. The 24-year-old was one of the key players for Pep Guardiola's side as they won their fourth consecutive league title.

Foden scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in 35 league appearances last season.

Despite Foden's commendable performances last season, many fans wanted Chelsea's Cole Palmer to win the award. The Englishman was the club's saving grace in a disappointing season, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in 33 league appearances for the Blues.

Cityzens were elated after Foden was declared the winner and voiced their opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

"GREATEST ENGLISH PLAYER OF ALL TIME," declared another about Foden.

"Who else if not Philip Walter Foden. Our starboy," another Manchester City fan raved.

Meanwhile, many fans believe Cole Palmer deserved the award over the Manchester City midfielder.

"Cole Palmer robbed again," commented one fan on X.

"How did he even win this," commented one fan on X.

"What a joke lmaooo," quipped another.

"Rigged again," wrote one fan.

Here are other reactions from fans:

"Congratulations Phil. An unbelievable season for one of Englands best footballers of this generation!!" wrote one fan on X.

"The most uninspiring and undeserved PFA players player of the year award winner in the history of premier league," wrote another.

"Congratulations, Foden. I would have loved Saka to win it though," added another fan.

Phil Foden joins three other Manchester City players in PFA Team of the Year

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester City stars Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker and Rodri were all part of the PFA Team of the Year. However, Chelsea's Cole Palmer was excluded from the side despite scoring 22 goals in the Premier League, second to only Erling Haaland (27).

The PFA Players' Team of the Year named Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya between the sticks. The defense included William Saliba (Arsenal), Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), and Kyle Walker (Man City). Rodri (Man City), Declan Rice (Arsenal), and Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) featured in the Team of the Year's midfield.

Finally, Erling Haaland (Man City), Phil Foden (Man City), and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) spearheaded the attack.

Manchester City were crowned the Premier League champions for the sixth time the last seven years. However, the title race was dragged till the final day with Man City (91) winning the league by two points over Arsenal (89).

