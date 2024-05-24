"Comparing to them is difficult" - Pep Guardiola provides response when asked if Manchester United are similar to Real Madrid in one key aspect

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola refused to compare Real Madrid with Manchester United ahead of the FA Cup final between the two English giants on May 25, Saturday. The Cityzens recently won their sixth league title in seven years and also became the first team ever to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

Manchester United, on the flip side, finished eighth, their lowest-ever finish in the Premier League. They could still qualify for next season's Europa League if they beat City in the FA Cup final.

Manchester City also have a chance to win two domestic cups this season as they take on the Red Devils in a recap of last year's final.

Ahead of the clash, Guardiola was asked whether Manchester United can conjure a magical moment like the Spanish giants did in the Champions League against them. Here's what he said (via City Xtra):

"Real Madrid is Real Madrid, comparing to them is difficult. They have some very good players up front. The influence of Bruno [Fernandes] is unbelievable."

Notably, Manchester City crashed out of the UEFA Champions League following a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat at the hands of 14-time winners Real Madrid.

The former Bayern Munich manager also provided a fitness update on his squad ahead of the clash. Guardiola stated that all players were available for the clash, except Ederson who sustained a fractured eye socket after colliding with Cristian Romero during Manchester City's clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United will qualify for Europa League if the win FA Cup

Chelsea currently occupy the last Europa League spot in the Premier League table. However, should Manchester United defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, they'll snatch that spot from the Blues.

The west London club will be demoted to the Europa Conference League should the Red Devils pull off an upset against City.

Interestingly, United last won the Europa League in 2017 when they defeated Ajax 2-0. The Dutch side at the time was being led by Erik ten Hag.