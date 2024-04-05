"Cost us this game", "Did absolutely nothing than to commit useless fouls" - Fans slam Manchester United star after 4-3 Chelsea loss

Manchester United suffered a 4-3 loss against Chelsea on Thursday (April 4) in the Premier League, and fans were livid with full-back Diogo Dalot for giving the Blues an opportunity to equalize late in the game. The Red Devils are now sixth on the league table with 48 points.

English midfielder Conor Gallagher opened the scoring for Chelsea just four minutes into the match, followed by Cole Palmer's successful penalty in the 19th minute.

In the 34th minute, Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho scored the first goal for Manchester United while captain Bruno Fernandes netted the equalizer just five minutes later.

In the second half of the match, Garnacho scored another and gave the Red Devils the lead in the 67th minute. While United maintained their lead until 90 minutes, Palmer netted a second penalty (90+10') and scored another goal just one minute later.

Chelsea received their second penalty as a result of a foul from Diogo Dalot, and even though United's second goal came from an assist from him, fans were extremely dissatisfied with the loss and Dalot's performance.

Fans expressed their frustration on social media and made posts expressing their disappointment about the Portuguese defender. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

"Dalot often is clumsy inside the box. He cost us this game. Praised him when he plays well but today was atrocious," a user said.

"Dalot did absolutely nothing than to commit useless fouls," a fan wrote.

"Dalot I have no words"

"My agenda against dalot just start"

"Never rated Dalot and they all laughed at me"

"Dalot had to tackle Madueke but let him run into the box, they said he’s good," a fan chimed in.

"Dalot and Manchester United can go to hell," a user wrote.

"Ole wanted this Dalot guy out long time but nooo let’s not back the legend. Let’s sack him so Dalot, Donny and Bailly can get minutes. That’s who y’all was backing over the manager," a fan wrote.

"Dalot will never find Gods mercy," another user said.

In the last five matches, Manchester United have had a draw, three losses, and one win.

Manchester United face Liverpool next in the Premier League

The Red Devils will play arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, April 7, at their home ground, Old Trafford. Liverpool are currently the table-toppers in the Premier League with 70 points and had a satisfying 3-1 win against Sheffield United on Thursday. They have four wins and one draw in their last five matches.

In the last Northwest Derby on March 17, which was also the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, the Red Devils bagged a dramatic 4-3 win, with Amad Diallo scoring the winning goal in the second half of extra time.

