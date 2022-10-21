"Cristiano should find another club asap where they treat him with the respect he's earned" - Piers Morgan blasts 'disgraceful' decision from Manchester United to drop Ronaldo for Chelsea game

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has blasted Manchester United's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their clash with Chelsea on October 22.

The Red Devils have announced that the Portuguese forward will play no part in the game at Stamford Bridge.

It comes after the striker stormed down the tunnel in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

A club statement reads:

“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”.

The forward was selected on the bench for the victory over Spurs and his frustrations over his lack of involvement saw him depart in the 89th minute.

This is despite Erik ten Hag still being able to make two substitutions.

Manchester United's punishment of the striker has not gone down well with Morgan, who is a huge fan of the player.

The Talk TV show host tweeted in response:

"Disgraceful. Ten Hag once again opting to humiliate the greatest footballer in history & Utd’s top scorer last season… (Cristiano) should find another club asap where they treat him with the respect he’s earned."

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo's early exit down the tunnel as Man Utd beat Tottenham at Old Trafford.

"I'll deal with that."

Morgan has regularly scrutinized Ten Hag for his decisions over Ronaldo and his latest sees him advise the player to leave Manchester United.

The Portuguese striker had pushed for a departure from Old Trafford in the summer but no move ensued.

Ronaldo has struggled at the start of the season with just two goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

His current contract with the Red Devils runs until next summer, although there is the option of a 12-month extension.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag is getting tough with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ten Hag is making a statement over the forward

Ten Hag is a stickler for discipline and is not afraid to punish Cristiano Ronaldo as he will leave him out of the clash with Chelsea.

Not only this, Manchester United are also reportedly set to fine the player two weeks' wages, which amounts to £1 million.

If Ronaldo storming down the tunnel wasn't enough, the Portuguese also reportedly refused to come on as a substitute when Ten Hag called upon him.

Issues between the striker and Ten Hag are reaching boiling point and it appears that the United boss is open to allowing the player to leave.

Erik Ten Hag has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure on Sunday.



"It's unacceptable"

The players' actions against Tottenham took away from what was a superb performance from Manchester United.

Fred and Bruno Fernandes' second-half strikes did the damage while they also managed 28 shots throughout the win.

The Portuguese had to watch a scintillating display from Ten Hag's men from the bench and clearly that has irked the forward.

