Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi and Tom Brady to smash shirt sales record after Manchester United move

Cristiano Ronaldo has already hit a new milestone since his move to Manchester United. The Portuguese has reportedly surpassed Lionel Messi and Tom Brady to register the most shirt sales in sports history, according to The Mirror via Fanatics.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner opted to rekindle his association with the Red Devils this summer after parting ways with Juventus. The Premier League giants announced last week that their prodigal son was returning home after 12 years. The news sent fans into a frenzy before Manchester United confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival on transfer deadline day.

However, there was still a little bit of suspense left, regarding the shirt number that the Portuguese would wear for his second stint with the Red Devils. Having worn the No. 7 on his back and added to its legacy, it was only fair that the player wanted to have his shirt back. Unfortunately, it was sanctioned to Edinson Cavani, who returned the shirt's missing sheen last season.

The Uruguayan soon won the world over with his magnanimity, handing over the shirt to Cristiano Ronaldo without a second thought. Within minutes of the announcement of the news, there was a long queue outside Old Trafford. Fans were desperate to get their hands on the iconic Manchester United shirt with the Portuguese’s name and number.

The Red Devils registered the highest number of online sales ever on a single day on a single sports merchandise website outside North America. United Direct, Manchester United’s official merchandise website, registered its best ever day of global sales within the first hour of the announcement. It was clear that the Portuguese was on his way to create history.

Fanatics, who run the club’s online shop, soon declared that Cristiano Ronaldo had become the highest-selling player in history. This, within the first 24-hours of his official move to Old Trafford. The Portuguese surpassed the numbers registered by Lionel Messi after his move to Paris Saint-Germain and Tom Brady when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United shirt has broken a Premier League record for shirt sales, with the total spent hitting £32.5 million inside the first 12 hours.



It is set to become the most sold football shirt in 24 hours, beating Leo Messi's PSG shirt.



Unstoppable 🤯🐐 pic.twitter.com/gu18UbDOb9 — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) September 4, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo could feature for Manchester United against Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature for Manchester United against Newcastle United next weekend at Old Trafford. The Portuguese has already arrived in the UK and is currently undergoing quarantine. He is expected to arrive at Carrington in midweek to take part in first-team training.

