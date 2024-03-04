“Definitely” - Paul Scholes claims Man City star is already a better player than Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester City star Phil Foden is already a better footballer than Chelsea icon Frank Lampard. Scholes has lauded Foden for adding goals to his game after the youngster scored a brace to inspire the Cityzens to a 3-1 victory against local rivals Manchester United on Sunday, March 3.

Scholes highlighted the crucial role Lampard played for Chelsea with his goals from midfield. He insisted that while Foden is technically a better player than Lampard already, he is becoming an even bigger asset for Manchester City with his ability to find the back of the net.

Scholes was quoted as saying by The Boot Room:

“He’s starting to…look, Phil Foden is a better footballer than Frank Lampard but Lampard scored goals and won leagues for his club, from midfield. You expect strikers to score goals, you expect the numbers from Haaland or from Michael (Owen) when the team is playing well. But from a midfield point of view you’ve really got to take the game by the neck and say ‘right, I’m going to get us back into this, I’m going to win us this game.’"

"I think Frank Lampard was like that and I think Phil Foden is starting to do that goals wise. Look, Phil’s a much better footballer than Frank but Frank won leagues for his team because of his contribution from midfield in big games especially, and I think we’re seeing the same thing now from Phil Foden, definitely," he added.

Frank Lampard is one of the best players England has ever produced and he was particularly known for his ability to find the back of the net despite playing in midfield. The Englishman spent the majority of his career at Chelsea where he scored 211 goals and produced 145 assists in 648 games across competitions.

Foden, on the other hand, is one of the best young players in the world right now and has been in a scintillating run of form this campaign. He has scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 40 games across competitions this season.

Chelsea considering a move for La Liga winger by offloading experienced star

Chelsea are reportedly keen on Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as they look to offload Raheem Sterling. As per reports, the Blues owners are not entirely convinced with the former Liverpool and Manchester City attacker and could look to offload him in the summer.

Sterling was the first signing by the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Group takeover at Chelsea from Manchester City for a reported fee of £47.5 million. The England international has not exactly set the world alight upon his move to Stamford Bridge although he cannot be regarded as a flop either.

Sterling has so far contributed with 17 goals and 13 assists in 71 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea. The 29-year-old was reportedly the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer although he had no interest in moving Middle East.

However, Chelsea are understood to be keen on parting ways with Sterling in the summer and replace him with Nico Williams. The 21-year-old has six goals and 11 assists in 27 appearances this season for Athletic Club and has a £43 million release clause in his contract.