"Discussions will take place in the next weeks" - Fabrizio Romano suggests 3 Manchester City stars could be handed new contracts

Manchester City are reportedly preparing contract offers for Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Rodri as they look to tie the trio down to new deals at the Etihad Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Cityzens are set to hold talks over a potential new contract for Mahrez in the coming weeks, as well as Foden and Rodri.

He wrote on his Twitter account:

"Manchester City are prepared to offer Rihad Mahrez a new contract after Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus departures. Discussions will take place in the next weeks. Mahrez, in new contracts list at City with Rodri and Foden."

Manchester City will be keen to keep hold of Mahrez, 31, following the departure of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. Raheem Sterling is reportedly on the brink of joining Chelsea, leaving Pep Guardiola with voids in his attacking options.

Mahrez has been hugely successful since joining the Cityzens from Leicester City in 2018 for £61 million. The Algerian has won three Premier League titles alongside three League Cups and the FA Cup since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

However, there have been question marks over the winger's future with talk of a potential move to Real Madrid having been reported. The winger has a year left on his current deal with City.

Romano reports that he will likely join Rodri and Phil Foden in being handed a new contract extensions. Rodri, 26, and Foden, 22, have two years left to run on their current deals with Manchester City.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez to be part of a new look-attack under Pep Guardiola

Mahrez (right) to be part of a new-look City attack

Manchester City will have a new-look attack heading into next season following Gabriel Jesus' move to Arsenal and the anticipated departure of Raheem Sterling.

The Premier League champions have signed the prolific Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million.

The Norwegian will likely become Pep Guardiola's first-choice centre-forward having flourished at Dortmund.

Haaland, 22, scored an astounding 83 goals in 87 appearances during his time at BvB and has become one of Europe's top strikers.

He can be expected to form part of a front three alongside Mahrez and potentially Phil Foden or Jack Grealish.

Meanwhile, the Cityzens want to lure Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella to the Etihad this summer (per Romano's report).

The Spaniard impressed last season, making 39 appearances and being named Brighton's Player of the Year.

The 23-year-old is versatile in that he can play as both a left-back and as a left-winger.

He could become City's third high-profile signing following the arrivals of Erling Haaland from Dortmund and midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

