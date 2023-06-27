Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has hinted that he could be set to stay with the club next season.

The English defender posted a picture of himself in the Red Devils' new kit, which has been met by frustration from fans. He tweeted:

"New season = New shirt. (Manchester United)."

Maguire's future is the subject of intense speculation amid a lack of game time in the 2022-23 season. He fell down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag who preferred the defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

The 30-year-old started just eight of 16 Premier League games last season. Reports claim that he has been told that he can leave Old Trafford, and Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are keeping tabs.

Maguire has had a difficult spell at Manchester United since becoming the world's most expensive defender in 2019. He joined the Red Devils for £85 million from Leicester City, but that fee has been a burden.

He has been unable to meet expectations at a United side that has struggled over the years. He has made 175 appearances across competitions and won his first trophy last season (Carabao Cup).

However, Maguire came on for just two minutes of the 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United. That's evident of where his place in Ten Hag's side lies.

Nevertheless, Maguire has fuelled talks that he could be set to continue next season with the Red Devils. That has frustrated fans with one trying to tempt him with a move to the mega-rich Saudi Pro League:

"Harry, don’t do this, please. Are you planning on wearing this jersey next season. Don't you like any Saudi jerseys? They will look amazing on you, legend."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Maguire's intriguing post in the Red Devils' new kit:

Manchester United have competition in pursuit of Axel Disasi

Disasi is garnering interest from the Premier League.

AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi has seemingly been identified as a potential replacement for Maguire. The Frenchman is on Manchester United's radar following a superb campaign at the Stade Louis II.

Disasi helped his side keep ten clean sheets in 49 games across competitions last season. However, what was even more impressive is that he scored six goals and provided four assists.

Goals from the back haven't been a regularity for Ten Hag's side, so the 25-year-old would improve that aspect. However, Manchester United are set to be rivalled by Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

RMC Sport reports that although United are the favourites to sign Disasi, the two London clubs are also in the fray. Monaco are reported to be looking for around €40 million £34.4 million to part with the French defender.

Disasi has two years left in his contract with the Ligue 1 side, and he's a vital member of Philippe Clement's side. He even captained Monaco a few times last season.

