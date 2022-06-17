"Done deal" - Journalist claims Bayern Munich have reached 'total agreement' with Liverpool to sign Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Sadio Mane, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland.

The Bavarians identified the Senegal international as their top target ahead of the summer. They have been working on a deal to take the forward to the Allianz Arena and have already seen two bids turned down by the Reds.

Bayern Munich's latest offer was £30 million including add-ons, but it was rejected by Liverpool out of hand. There have been suggestions that the Anfield outfit are positive that the Bundesliga champions will meet their asking price.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Sadio Mane is on the verge of sealing a move to Bayern Munich with the club preparing an improved offer in line with Liverpool’s £42.5 million valuation. BREAKING: Sadio Mane is on the verge of sealing a move to Bayern Munich with the club preparing an improved offer in line with Liverpool’s £42.5 million valuation. 🚨 https://t.co/P5U2zWT9Vl

Sky Sports claimed earlier today that the German giants are preparing an improved bid that is in line with the Reds' valuation of £42.5 million. It was said that talks between all parties have been scheduled for today.

It has now emerged that the two clubs have shaken hands on a deal. Plettenberg wrote on Twitter:

"Done deal! Total agreement! He [Mane] will join FC Bayern!"

However, the 30-year-old will cost Bayern Munich a sum of £42.5 million as suggested. Plettenberg revealed that the transfer fee will be less than €40 million, which translates to around £34.5 million, including add-ons. He wrote:

"Transfer fee including bonuses should be less than €40 million."

Paul Joyce of The Times has reported that Liverpool will receive an initial sum of £27.5 for the forward's sale. The deal could prove to be worth £35.1 million if all add-on clauses are triggered.

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach agreement on Sadio Mane deal. Guaranteed fee of £27.5million [€32million], plus £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements. The total package is worth £35.1million [€41million]. Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach agreement on Sadio Mane deal. Guaranteed fee of £27.5million [€32million], plus £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements. The total package is worth £35.1million [€41million].

Mane has already agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich. He is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Julian Nagelsmann's side. He will become their third signing of the summer after Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch.

Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool a legend

Sadio Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton for a sum of £34 million in 2016. He has since made 269 appearances across all competitions over the course of the last six years.

The forward scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists during the process. He also helped the Reds win a total of six trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Mane has one more year remaining on his contract with the Merseyside-based club. However, he feels the time has come for him to put an end to his association with them and take on a new challenge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far