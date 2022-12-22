"Eddie wouldn't even consider having him" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi told he wouldn't suit Newcastle because he 'walks around the pitch'

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has claimed that Eddie Howe will not be open to bringing Lionel Messi to Newcastle United from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) due to his work rate.

The former Barcelona forward has won every major trophy in football, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which he lifted with Argentina on December 18. The 35-year-old has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times and is widely regarded as the best player in the history of the sport.

At his age, it won't be a surprise if he opts to take a step down and join another team where his status as a regular starter remains unchallenged. Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move to re-sign Lionel Messi, who is in the final year of his PSG contract.

A reunion is possible due to sentimental reasons, but Barca's financial frailties over the past several years have been well documented. When it comes to affording the Argentine's wages, only a select few teams in world football can do that.

The Magpies will be one of them. They have become one of the richest teams in world sports since their takeover by an investment group led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Signing Lionel Messi would be a statement of the highest order, which would send a big message about the club's ambitions. But Enrique, who played for Newcastle United between 2007 and 2011, does not see the move happening.

He told Lord Ping:

"I don’t think Eddie Howe will want Messi. He does not suit the high intensity style of play as he walks around the pitch too much. Eddie would not even consider having him."

PSG's Lionel Messi close to breaking Dani Alves' trophies record

Enrique also pointed out, via the aforementioned source, that Lionel Messi has nothing left to prove and should not move elsewhere.

He highlighted the fact that the PSG playmaker would be better off playing for a team that has a realistic chance of winning trophies in the near future. The La Albiceleste skipper has won 42 trophies across his career, just one short of Dani Alves' record tally of 43 trophies.

Enrique continued:

"He is also close to breaking Dani Alves’ record to win the most trophies ever. I therefore think he may want to stay at PSG to try and break the record. There is no need for him to go to another country to win a trophy because he does not need to. I will be surprised if it happens."

Lionel Messi could match Alves' record if PSG continue their form in Ligue 1 and lift the league title in the summer. After 15 game weeks, they currently lead second-placed RC Lens by five points.

Poll : 0 votes