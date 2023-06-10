"Embarrassment to the sport” - Fans blast Romelu Lukaku for dismal display in Champions League final

Fans are lambasting Romelu Lukaku after his sorry performance in Inter Milan's 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The Nerazzurri suffered defeat at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul courtesy of Rodri's 68th-minute strike. However, Simone Inzaghi's side had plenty of chances and most of those fell to Lukaku.

The Belgian was introduced into the match in the 57th minute when Edin Dzeko was forced off with an injury. The striker spurned three golden opportunities at goal in a disappointing display.

Lukaku even denied his own teammate Federico Dimarco a certain goal in the 70th minute. The Inter striker blocked the Italian's header that was heading into the back of City goalkeeper Ederson's net.

The striker on loan from Chelsea then headed straight at Ederson in the 88th minute when he really should have bagged an equalizer. It got worse for the forward in the 90th minute when he lashed at the ball and it sailed wide of goal.

It was a night to forget for Lukaku who may have been playing his last game for the Serie A giants. He is set to return to Chelsea when his loan expires at the end of this month.

The forward's performance echoes comparisons to that of his dismal outing for Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Croatia. He infamously missed three solid chances in that game that led to his national team's exit in the group stages.

The Belgian is renowned for his confident character. This was the case when he voiced his frustrations with his time playing under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. However, fans aren't impressed with his nervy outing at the Ataturk Stadium.

One fan has hit out at the Belgian frontman's display deeming it the worst in football history:

"This should go down as the worst cameo in football history, Lukaku you are an embarrassment to the sport."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the 30-year-old's outing in Inter's Champions League final defeat:

Red ❤️‍🔥 @RedLightning420 Lukaku explaining to Megan that the UCL finals is a 7 game series Lukaku explaining to Megan that the UCL finals is a 7 game series https://t.co/syVWBHr6Id

CarefreeLewisG🇪🇹 @CarefreeLewisG This Lukaku disasterclass bruv dont ever bring this guy back, dont give him a shirt number, dont even give him a kit. This Lukaku disasterclass bruv dont ever bring this guy back, dont give him a shirt number, dont even give him a kit.

BrickMuse @BrickMuse HUGE block from Lukaku to deny Di Marco. World class defending. HUGE block from Lukaku to deny Di Marco. World class defending. https://t.co/8poZl79XDW

Ball Talk @Ba11Talk Lukaku came on and didn’t win a single header, missed a sitter and blocked a good chance. He’s just so useless Lukaku came on and didn’t win a single header, missed a sitter and blocked a good chance. He’s just so useless

Trey @UTDTrey My guy made a goal line clearance to stop his own team from scoring then misses a sitter, you can’t be serious Lukaku My guy made a goal line clearance to stop his own team from scoring then misses a sitter, you can’t be serious Lukaku

ّ َ @UtdEIIis My heads in Jupiter I can’t believe that Lukaku cameo My heads in Jupiter I can’t believe that Lukaku cameo

Dami @TheChelseaWay I'll never feel bad for Lukaku. Arrogance of Muhammad Ali, mettle of Tottenham. One of the most irritating players of all time. I'll never feel bad for Lukaku. Arrogance of Muhammad Ali, mettle of Tottenham. One of the most irritating players of all time.

PurelyFootball ℗ @PurelyFootball Lukaku has come on and a put a 10/10 donkey performance Lukaku has come on and a put a 10/10 donkey performance😂

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra This should go down as the worst cameo in football history, Lukaku you are an embarrassment to the sport. This should go down as the worst cameo in football history, Lukaku you are an embarrassment to the sport.

Lukaku's teammate Andre Onana seen in touching moment following Champions League final defeat

Andre Onana comforted Lautaro Martinez after Inter's Champions League final loss.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana did his best to keep Manchester City at bay in the Champions League final but ended up on the losing side. The Cameroonian shot-stopper made fine saves to deny Erling Haaland and Phil Foden during the clash at Ataturk Stadium.

His teammate Lautaro Martinez was heartbroken following the Nerazzurri's defeat to City. The Argentine attacker was emotional and Onana was quickly on the scene to comfort him.

Onana has been in fine form this season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 40 games across competitions. He is on the radar of Premier League giants Chelsea with reports claiming that the San Siro heavyweights could do a deal involving Lukaku.

