EPL giants Manchester City share stunning 2020-21 away kit concept 

EPL giants Manchester City have shared a vintage away kit concept on Twitter.

EPL giants Manchester City have shared a concept away kit for the 2020/21 season, sparking the possibility of returning to the vintage white away kits that the club used to wear earlier.

Manchester City took to Twitter to share the classy design created by Concept Kits, which is inspired by the Umbro kit of 1978. Initially, this type of design was inculcated as a third kit.

Although it will never be released, the reigning EPL champions were largely impressed by the idea.

Presently, Manchester City have retained their black away kit, albeit with a very different innovation. The Puma shirt is predominantly black, but has dark denim, mosaic-inspired prints on it.

EPL club Manchester City's concept kit returns with the sash

EPL giants Manchester City's leaked official away jersey

It gives the away jersey a printed look, with the crest, Puma logo and the shirt sponsor inked in copper-golden colour. All the designs and patterns within the shirt are embedded inside lozenges attached to each other.

The sleeves of the official away jersey are navy blue in colour. Interestingly, these patterns are inspired by the buildings in the Castlefield area of Manchester.

As for the concept kit, the notion is borrowed by the EPL side's classic model of the 1978 third kit. It used to be white in colour, but this shirt has been given a beige theme to it.

It is a black-collared shirt, with a red-and-black sash running from the top left to the bottom right. The EPL club's logo retains its original colour and is placed on top of the sash.

To enhance its appearance, the designers have also printed grey dots on the top region of the shirt, along with a small strip of the red-and-black combination on the sleeve.

EPL side Manchester City's concept kit

The EPL powerhouse could definitely install a similar concept in the upcoming years to celebrate their success during the early 2010s.

On the footballing side, Manchester City will play for pride in their next EPL fixture against Liverpool. The game, scheduled to commence on July 2, will see the Cityzens give a guard of honour to their rivals, who won the EPL title with a staggering seven games to spare.

Jurgen Klopp's side are 23 points clear at the top of the table, and could lift the EPL title with a record most points collected from a single season. Manchester City meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back after their 2-1 defeat against EPL club Chelsea last time out.

As much as it would hurt, two-time EPL winner Pep Guardiola announced that his team will give a guard of honour to Liverpool. He said:

“We are going to do the guard of honour of course. We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it.”

