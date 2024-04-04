Erik ten Hag explains reason for Marcus Rashford's absence from Manchester United XI for Chelsea clash.

English forward Marcus Rashford's absence from Manchester United's starting lineup for their ongoing Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge raised some eyebrows. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has now provided an explanation behind his decision to bench the 26-year-old.

Ten Hag said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I decided for Marcus Rashford on the bench for rotation to keep him and the team fresh through a busy period with another big game on Sunday."

On Sunday, April 7, Manchester United will face arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League. The Northwest Derby is scheduled to be held at United's home ground, Old Trafford.

Besides Rashford, Erik ten Hag has also benched Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay, and Willy Kambwala for tonight's match.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher opened the scoring just four minutes into the match, followed by Cole Palmer's successful penalty in the 19th minute. Two players received yellow cards in the first half, Malo Gusto in the 32nd minute and Enzo Fernández in the 35th minute.

Alejandro Garnacho netted the first goal for The Red Devils in the 34th minute, while captain Bruno Fernandes scored the equalizer five minutes later with an assist from Diogo Dalot. The first half ended with the scoreline reading 2-2.

Manchester United's current standing in the Premier League

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table, nine points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They could cut Tottenham's lead down to six points if they manage to find a winner in the second half against Chelsea.

Manchester United currently have six players injured in their squad, including Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, and Altay Bayindir. They will be hoping for those players to return to fitness quickly as they have some crucial fixtures coming up.

On April 21, Manchester United will face Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium. Chelsea and trophy holders Manchester City will compete in the other semi-final.

