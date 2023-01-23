European giants want €20m to part with PSG target in January transfer window: Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly asking for a fee of €20 million for the transfer of defender Milan Skriniar this month amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to Hadrien Grenier.

Skriniar has been a critical player for Inter since joining the club in 2017, and has established himself as one of the top defenders in Serie A. He has made over 241 appearances for the Nerazzurri and has also been a regular member of the Slovakian national team. He has 11 goals and five assists while playing for the Italian club.

However, it seems that Skriniar's time at Inter may have ended, as he has reportedly given his verbal agreement to join the Ligue 1 champions.

According to reports, Skriniar will join the Parisians on a free transfer when his contract with Inter expires at the end of the season.

This information has put Inter in a difficult position, as they may be looking to cash in on Skriniar during the winter transfer window, rather than losing him for free in the summer.

PSG, on the other hand, are willing to pay the €20 million fee as they look to strengthen their defense ahead of the second half of the ongoing season. The French giants are looking to go all guns blazing for the Champions League title this season and Skriniar could be a formidable addition to the squad.

Skriniar's experience and ability to play in multiple positions across the defense would be a massive asset for the French club.

Despite the reported verbal agreement between Skriniar and PSG, whether the transfer will happen this winter remains to be seen. Inter may decide to hold on to Skriniar for the rest of the season, and PSG may decide that quoted fee is too high.

PSG eyeing Chelsea's Kai Havertz as potential winter transfer target, Aubameyang move possible in summer - Report

PSG are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea forward Kai Havertz as a potential winter transfer target.

According to MediaFOOT, the Ligue 1 side are also interested in another Chelsea forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but any move for the Gabonese international would likely come in the summer.

Havertz has struggled for form and playing time at Chelsea this season, but his talent and potential make him an attractive option for the Parisians. However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea would be willing to let him go or if the French champions would make a formal offer.

